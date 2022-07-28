34-acre West Cork farm already under offer

Although Drinagh in West Cork is no more than a small village on the map, its significance in agricultural terms far outweighs its modest size.

The name is associated not only with the co-operative and chain of retail outlets that bear its name but also with a vibrant agricultural community in a part of the world where progressive farming is part of the landscape.

The latest offering from Clonakilty-based Hodnett-Forde Property Services is located just south of the village of Drinagh (approximately 1km) and is a fine example of an opportunity to purchase a good-quality farm.

Situated in the townland of Drinagh, the farm consists of 34 acres divided into three separate lots. Lot A consists of 16.18 acres of land with a derelict residence. Lot B contains 16.11 acres, and Lot C is a 1.58-acre plot.

The lands are all in pasture and securely fenced, according to the selling agents and there is good quality road frontage on both sides.

The dwelling is an old two-storey traditional-style farmhouse. It’s in a completely derelict condition and is accompanied by a number of outbuildings (including a hay barn and a series of stone buildings), holding the potential for refurbishment for the next owner.

“The farm would have the benefit of good road frontage on a number of sides,” says selling agent John Hodnett. “The lands are in pasture but they will require re-seeding. There is little or no waste on it, though... It gives different options the way it’s presented.

“The house would require complete refurbishment. However, it has a southerly aspect in a very secluded area, and it’s flanked by a selection of broadleaf trees. The outbuildings would be of stone construction, for the most part. They’d be the old-style farm buildings. And then across the lane, there’s a hay barn.”

There is good interest already in this property – both in the individual lots and in the property as a whole. In fact, there is currently an offer on the farm, Mr Hodnett confirmed.

While there’s no doubt that this farm is in a much sought-after part of the world with plenty of progressive farmers around, the fact that the land requires re-seeding limits the value somewhat.

This makes the property all the more desirable in a certain way, as it is a more affordable opportunity to acquire some acreage. The price guide of €250,000- €300,000 (€7,300 - €8,400/acre) reflects this.