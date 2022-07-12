New health and well-being guidance for farmers

"We are urging farmers to take time to assess their well-being"
The HSA said it recognises the "significant pressures and challenges faced by farmers"

Tue, 12 Jul, 2022 - 15:53
Kathleen O'Sullivan

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has launched new health and well-being guidance for Irish farmers. 

The Health and Vulnerable Persons Working Group of the Farm Safety Partnership Advisory Committee (FSPAC) at the HSA said it recognises the "significant pressures and challenges faced by farmers" in relation to their mental and physical wellbeing.

In response to this, the committee has developed two resources to assist farmers in looking after their physical and mental health. 

The first resource is guidance that offers advice on various health issues that pertain to farmers and their work.

The second resource is a mental health awareness video highlighting the story of a farmer who struggled with his mental health and importantly, how he eventually reached out and took the first step to seek the support he needed. 

Pat Griffin, senior inspector at the HSA, said that the work of a farmer is "often unpredictable, demanding and can be hazardous". 

"We are urging farmers to take time to assess their wellbeing and put plans in place on how they will address their health concerns," Mr Griffin added.

"Taking the time to review your mental and physical health is important."

<p>Among farmers surveyed, Irish banks received a trust score of -77, indicating a much lower level of trust compared to the general public and SMEs.</p>

Farmers have little to no trust in banking sector

READ NOW
