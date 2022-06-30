Bioenergy development project launches in Midlands

A project has been launched in the midlands to encourage and mentor bioenergy sector start-ups to help achieve a just transition in the region.

The Irish BioEnergy Association (IrBea) held an event in recent days in Co. Westmeath to launch the National Just Transition Fund-supported project, which will run until the end of 2023.

Pádraic Ó hUiginn, who is running the project, said bioenergy was an “inherently cross-cutting sector”, which involved matters such as agriculture, energy costs and security, climate action, and fossil fuel substitution, among others.

'Joined-up' approach

“The ‘joined-up’ approach it brings to a number of major environmental and economic challenges is very exciting but it can also make it more complicated to talk about with a broad audience,” Mr Ó hUiginn said.

“Bioenergy covers a number of technology types. That said, in a very practical way, it can provide sustainable and renewable substitutes for fossil fuels in electricity, heat, and transport. It is storable and dispatchable.

“It must meet strict sustainability criteria under the re-cast Renewable Energy Directive. They are proven technologies that are already available and deployed in other EU member states and in Ireland.”

Mr Ó hUiginn said bioenergy offered Midlands communities an “opportunity to renew and adapt technical and business skills and know-how in energy supply and the needs of energy users”.

The businesses involved in the project will process indigenous feedstock such as grass, wood, and energy crops to produce bioenergy such as firewood, wood pellets, biogas, biochar, and bio-oils, to offset existing fossil fuel usage.