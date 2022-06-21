'Huge cultural issues' around improving farm safety family say

The family of an Offaly man who was killed after being struck by a bull while helping his cousin on a farm four years ago have claimed there are “huge cultural issues” around improving farm safety.

Kieran Byrne, 58, a married father of five from Cadamstown, Kinnity, Co Offaly, sustained severe brain injuries during an incident at the farm of his cousin, Thomas Byrne at Knockbarron, Kinnity, on July 18, 2018.

An inquest at Dublin District Coroner’s Court heard Mr Byrne together with two other men, who all had experience with livestock, were helping to segregate eight bulls due to be sent to a Kepak processing plant from a herd of 26 animals in a temporary pen.

He died the following day at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin, to where he had been transferred from the Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore to undergo emergency surgery to reduce swelling on his brain.

A jury of seven men and two women returned a verdict of misadventure.

The deceased man’s son, Jason Byrne, told the inquest his family were very anxious to prevent future deaths in similar circumstances.

“As a family we don’t want any other family to go through the unnecessary trauma and hurt that we have,” he said.

During the inquest, counsel for Mr Byrne’s family, Gráinne Larkin BL, said her clients were gravely concerned that the victim’s cousin had stated in evidence that he would “do it again” in relation to the handling of bulls on his farm.

Ms Larkin said the Health and Safety Authority had made no recommendations as a result of its investigation into Mr Byrne’s death on the understanding that Thomas Byrne would not make use of a temporary pen again for segregating bulls.

In evidence, the farmer said he had used the same method again and did not see “any danger” in the way the animals were handled.

Questioned by Ms Larkin if he would still use the same method now, he replied: “I’d load them again tomorrow.” Mr Byrne said he believed the gate was robust enough to hold the bulls, although he accepted the animals could still jump it.

The late Kieran Byrne, from Kinnity, Co. Offaly, who died in July 2018 after he was knocked over a bull

He also insisted the way the bulls were being segregated was safe.

The inquest also heard conflicting evidence from eye-witnesses about the fatal incident.

Mr Byrne gave evidence that a bull, which weighed about 700kg, had jumped clear over the gate and he had seen his cousin put up his hands to protect himself from the animal.

He said the animal had struck the deceased with its chest and knocked him backwards.

However, another man who was helping to load the bulls from the temporary pen onto a lorry, William Corboy, was adamant the bull had not jumped the gate.

Mr Corboy said the bull had tried to jump the gate but ended up pushing through it and had hit Mr Byrne with its knees.

Mr Corboy agreed with Ms Larkin that it was a flimsy gate and not robust enough to try and hold over 20 bulls.

A retired inspector with the Health and Safety Authority who investigated Mr Byrne’s death, Martin Butler, said the DPP had directed there should be no criminal prosecution arising from the case.

Mr Butler said there was no specific legislation governing the use of temporary pens, although there were guidelines and information about the handling of livestock.

In response to questions from the coroner, Cróna Gallagher, Mr Butler said he did not believe the height of the gate was adequate.

However, he said he had no issue with the way animals were being brought in and out of the temporary pen.

The jury also made two recommendations to standardise farming practice around the handling of animals and to carry out a risk assessment in advance of all farming activities.

Welcoming the verdict, Jason Byrne said his family were totally heartbroken that they had just gone through another Father’s Day without a husband, father and grandfather.

“There are huge cultural issues preventing the advancement of safe practice in farming and agriculture and this will hopefully help in preventing future unnecessary and avoidable deaths,” he said.

Mr Byrne added: “Farmers and farming are incredibly important and critical and as a society we should support safe practice.”