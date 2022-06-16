82-acres in South Tipperary with grass and forestry

An 82-acre parcel of land in South Tipperary has recently come on the market with Cashel-based auctioneer Nicholas Maher.
In an area of high-quality level pastureland, this farm is no exception, aside from the fact that a large portion of it consists of a forestry plantation.
“It’s all excellent land,” says Nicholas, adding that permanent pasture accounts for 37 acres of the property, while approximately 46 acres of the farm is planted with a mixture of Douglas Fir, Ash, Oak and Birch.
“The location is excellent too,” says Nicholas. “It has great road frontage and there’s been a lot of interest in it so far from different sources... we’ve had a lot of farmers enquiring, a lot of hobby farmers and various other people.”
The holding is in the townland of Ballingeary and is under ten minutes from Clonmel, Cahir or Cashel.
One of the more attractive features of this holding is the income it generates – over €22,000 per annum, which is made up of €13,500 in single farm payments and €8,885 in forestry premiums (with eight years remaining).
The price expectation is €15,000/acre for the pastureland and €5,000/acre for the planted land, giving an overall expectation of €9,500/acre.