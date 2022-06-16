82-acres in South Tipperary with grass and forestry

One of the more attractive features of this holding is the income it generates – over €22,000 per annum
82-acres in South Tipperary with grass and forestry

Aerial marked outline view of 82-acre farm in South Tipperary

Thu, 16 Jun, 2022 - 02:00
Conor Power

An 82-acre parcel of land in South Tipperary has recently come on the market with Cashel-based auctioneer Nicholas Maher.

In an area of high-quality level pastureland, this farm is no exception, aside from the fact that a large portion of it consists of a forestry plantation.

“It’s all excellent land,” says Nicholas, adding that permanent pasture accounts for 37 acres of the property, while approximately 46 acres of the farm is planted with a mixture of Douglas Fir, Ash, Oak and Birch.

Some of the lands at Ballingeary Cahir, 82 acres.
Some of the lands at Ballingeary Cahir, 82 acres.

“The location is excellent too,” says Nicholas. “It has great road frontage and there’s been a lot of interest in it so far from different sources... we’ve had a lot of farmers enquiring, a lot of hobby farmers and various other people.”

The holding is in the townland of Ballingeary and is under ten minutes from Clonmel, Cahir or Cashel.

One of the more attractive features of this holding is the income it generates – over €22,000 per annum, which is made up of €13,500 in single farm payments and €8,885 in forestry premiums (with eight years remaining).

The price expectation is €15,000/acre for the pastureland and €5,000/acre for the planted land, giving an overall expectation of €9,500/acre.

More in this section

Irish Co-operative Organisation Society elects new president Irish Co-operative Organisation Society elects new president
CSO: Fertiliser prices up by over 170% as agricultural prices skyrocket CSO: Fertiliser prices up by over 170% as agricultural prices skyrocket
Ecological pigs and piglets at the domestic farm Applications open for €13m pig sector support scheme
#Farming - Property
<p>Dairy farms recorded the highest level of income, at a record €97,250 on average.</p>

Average farm incomes increase by 26% in 2021

READ NOW
Agribusiness Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector

SPECIAL REPORTS

Biodiversity & Agriculture

Read here

Fertliser & Lime

Read here

Animal Health

Read here

Hemp Farming

Read here

Artifical Insemination

Read here

Fertiliser & Lime

Read here
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices