39-acre farm near Castlecomer for July auction

In an area renowned for productive agricultural land between the M7, M8 and M9 motorways, North Kilkenny is a very accessible part of the world, whether you’re looking at it from an agricultural perspective or not.

A 39-acre piece of this land is currently on the market with Castlecomer-based auctioneer Joseph Coogan and will be brought to auction on Friday the 8th of July next at the agent’s offices in Castlecomer.

“It has very good road frontage,” says Joseph of the property, “and it would be ideally suitable for either planting or summer grazing.”

The quality of this land as it stands makes it a very affordable parcel for anyone looking for an ‘in’ to the Kilkenny land market. That said, there is the potential for improvement – should the next owner invest in drainage and other land improvement works, then it is likely to be money well spent.

“We had it rented many years ago to one farmer who had done great work with it,” says Joseph, who points out that there is a forestry plantation on adjacent land, so the most straightforward path for the next owner might very well be to simply plant it.

Interest has been strong, according to the selling agent, with a good deal of enquiries so far.

“Most people who have made enquiries would be from the area and would be familiar with it,” says Joseph, adding that there have also been enquiries from farther afield.

The auction should attract a good turnout. It isn’t every day that the possibility of a sizeable piece of land in Kilkenny comes on the market with a price guide of €4,500 per acre. Furthermore, opportunities for acquiring land for forestry planting have been getting increasingly scarce and this sector should be well represented on auction day.