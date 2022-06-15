39-acre farm near Castlecomer for July auction

Interest has been strong, according to the selling agent, with a good deal of enquiries so far.
39-acre farm near Castlecomer for July auction

Aerial outline view of the 39-acre holding at Firoda upper, Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny.

Wed, 15 Jun, 2022 - 10:51
Conor Power

In an area renowned for productive agricultural land between the M7, M8 and M9 motorways, North Kilkenny is a very accessible part of the world, whether you’re looking at it from an agricultural perspective or not.

A 39-acre piece of this land is currently on the market with Castlecomer-based auctioneer Joseph Coogan and will be brought to auction on Friday the 8th of July next at the agent’s offices in Castlecomer.

“It has very good road frontage,” says Joseph of the property, “and it would be ideally suitable for either planting or summer grazing.”

The quality of this land as it stands makes it a very affordable parcel for anyone looking for an ‘in’ to the Kilkenny land market. That said, there is the potential for improvement – should the next owner invest in drainage and other land improvement works, then it is likely to be money well spent.

“We had it rented many years ago to one farmer who had done great work with it,” says Joseph, who points out that there is a forestry plantation on adjacent land, so the most straightforward path for the next owner might very well be to simply plant it.

Interest has been strong, according to the selling agent, with a good deal of enquiries so far.

“Most people who have made enquiries would be from the area and would be familiar with it,” says Joseph, adding that there have also been enquiries from farther afield.

The auction should attract a good turnout. It isn’t every day that the possibility of a sizeable piece of land in Kilkenny comes on the market with a price guide of €4,500 per acre. Furthermore, opportunities for acquiring land for forestry planting have been getting increasingly scarce and this sector should be well represented on auction day.

More in this section

Irish Co-operative Organisation Society elects new president Irish Co-operative Organisation Society elects new president
CSO: Fertiliser prices up by over 170% as agricultural prices skyrocket CSO: Fertiliser prices up by over 170% as agricultural prices skyrocket
Ecological pigs and piglets at the domestic farm Applications open for €13m pig sector support scheme
#Farming - Property
<p>Dairy farms recorded the highest level of income, at a record €97,250 on average.</p>

Average farm incomes increase by 26% in 2021

READ NOW
Agribusiness Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector

SPECIAL REPORTS

Biodiversity & Agriculture

Read here

Fertliser & Lime

Read here

Animal Health

Read here

Hemp Farming

Read here

Artifical Insemination

Read here

Fertiliser & Lime

Read here
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices