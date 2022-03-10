We're submerged in the red, glasshouse growers warn

Irish glasshouse growers are calling for urgent Government intervention, amid warnings the industry is "submerged in the red" as their main input - natural gas continues to spiral in price.

Growers say the glasshouse growing industry will be one of the worst to be affected by the fall-out of the war in Ukraine, with those in Ireland warning before the season has even begun there is no way for them to make ends meet.

Many have already delayed planting in a bid to avoid having to heat their units during the coldest time of the year. However, this will have a knock-on effect on the availability of locally-grown produce later in the season.

While some may suggest moving away from gas, David Currid, chairman of the Quality Green Producer Organisation, which represents Irish glasshouse growers, whose business Grantstown Tomatoes is based in Waterford, explained that a practice called "CO2 harvesting" meant growers were able to capture the carbon dioxide produced from burning gas and use it to increase the production of their crop by as much as 20%.

"Even in the best of times, over the last few years, where energy prices have been at expected levels, our margins are tight. Energy prices have been below where they should have been and that has given us the buffer to have a margin," he said.

"As a result, our growing model has had to be very sustainable, and very efficient. We were doing all the sustainable stuff because it was ‘cool’ – we had no option; we had to trim our costs right down to the bone.

"We harvest all our harvest all our rainwater off the rooves of our glasshouses to avoid water charges and don’t use any insecticides in production.

“We also harvest the carbon dioxide from our heating emissions. Because plants use carbon dioxide like we use oxygen. Any grower that’s burning natural gas to heat their glasshouses – the emissions from that are so clean we can collect that from the fan at the back of the boiler and use blow it back into the plant and the plants gobble up the carbon dioxide.

"That’s essential for maintaining economic sustainability for us because that extra carbon dioxide that we can introduce from our heating systems, gives us around 20% extra production."

Using his own one hectare of glasshouse tomatoes as an example, Mr Currid explained: “Normally our gas bill for one season would be around €125,000. Last year it was €250,000. If gas prices continue as they are right now, we are looking at a minimum of €400,000 for this year – and that’s probably being optimistic.

“At €250,000 last year, we were in the red. At €400,000 we are submerged in the red – it just cannot be done.

“This time last year, we were paying around 50p a therm. Now at the minute, it’s trading at £4.19.

“A punnet of tomatoes sold for 49c is not sustainable.”

Typically the plants arrive in the first week of January, but this year it’s been slightly different because growers have been so cautious about the cost of energy, Mr Currid said.

“A lot of growers have gone a bit later to try and save face on costs, but ultimately, the knock-on effect of that is that the harvest will start later," he said.

“Generally, there would be a crossover between produce grown in Southern Europe, mainly Spain. That would generally finish around April. Normally, the growers in Northern Europe would bounce into action from mid-March onwards, so there would be a little overlap.

"The Spanish would be coming to the end of their production as we are starting.”

