Ensure a safe summer for all

"I would urge visitors to be conscious of agricultural activities at this time of year and to be accommodating to farmers."
Ensure a safe summer for all

Farmers and those visiting the countryside over the coming months are urged to be extra vigilant. 

Wed, 08 Jun, 2022 - 11:49

Farmers and those visiting the countryside over the coming months are urged to be extra vigilant. 

With summer being one of the busiest times of year on farms, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine Martin Heydon said it is important that safety is "foremost in everyone's mind".

With a notable increase in the number of tractors and large machinery moving on public roads, Mr Heydon reminded farmers and contractors of the dangers of activities such as silage making and slurry spreading. 

“The Irish countryside is a wonderful resource on our doorsteps. It is great to see people enjoying the beautiful scenery, fresh air, and the many amenities," he said.

"Though I would urge visitors to be conscious of agricultural activities at this time of year and to be accommodating to farmers.

“Walkers, cyclists, motorists, and horse riders taking advantage of the fine weather may not be aware of the risks posed by machinery.” 

Mr Heydon is encouraging everyone to "work together with patience and cooperation", in order to "help ensure a safe summer for all".

More in this section

78-acre farm for June auction in the Marble City 78-acre farm for June auction in the Marble City
46-acre farm on the Beara Peninsula to attract variety of suitors 46-acre farm on the Beara Peninsula to attract variety of suitors
Fixed-price contracts: What is plan B for dairy? Fixed-price contracts: What is plan B for dairy?
#Farming - Rural Life
<p>In 2021, there were nine farm fatalities, a reduction of over 50% compared to 2020.</p>

Number of farm safety inspections halved in 2021

READ NOW
Agribusiness Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector

SPECIAL REPORTS

Biodiversity & Agriculture

Read here

Fertliser & Lime

Read here

Animal Health

Read here

Hemp Farming

Read here

Artifical Insemination

Read here

Fertiliser & Lime

Read here
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices