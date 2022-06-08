Farmers and those visiting the countryside over the coming months are urged to be extra vigilant.
With summer being one of the busiest times of year on farms, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine Martin Heydon said it is important that safety is "foremost in everyone's mind".
With a notable increase in the number of tractors and large machinery moving on public roads, Mr Heydon reminded farmers and contractors of the dangers of activities such as silage making and slurry spreading.
“The Irish countryside is a wonderful resource on our doorsteps. It is great to see people enjoying the beautiful scenery, fresh air, and the many amenities," he said.
“Walkers, cyclists, motorists, and horse riders taking advantage of the fine weather may not be aware of the risks posed by machinery.”
Mr Heydon is encouraging everyone to "work together with patience and cooperation", in order to "help ensure a safe summer for all".