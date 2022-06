Marts Report: Are we in a ‘golden age’ of cattle prices?

The 400kg store bullock has always been the ideal candidate.

For the seller, getting a bullock to this weight ensures that you are bringing something of substance to the mart.

Equally for the buyer, when throwing a bid on a bullock over 400kg you know full well the finish line is not a million miles away.

And at the marts this week, while the ‘golden age’ in cattle prices continues, I have noticed the bullock over 400kg is commanding the most interest.

Or put another way, over the past two weeks I have spotted a little slippage in demand for the lighter store.

Admittedly there are fewer, younger lighter cattle on the ground at present, but I wasn’t blown away by the prices they were making. And I felt I should have been considering the prices being paid out for the larger animal.

An Angus cross bullock born August '20 weighing 620 kilos sold for €1,890 at a sale in Kilmallock Mart. Photo O'Gorman Photography.

And staying with the larger animal and being blown away with prices, we will begin with Skibbereen.

In Skibbereen on Friday the highlight of the day was the sale of a Belgian Blue cow that sauntered into the ring weighing 890kg and sauntered out again having made a whooping €3,200. That’s €2,310 with the kilo.

Continental bullocks in Skibbereen sold from €400 to €1,315 with the kilo.

Hereford and Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold from €360 to €1,428 with the kilo.

Heifers in Skibbereen made from €240 to €1,085 with their weight.

Skibbereen Friday No Breed Sex Weight € 1 AA steer 672kg 2100 6 AA steers 327kg 890 2 Ch heifers 442kg 1090 1 Lm heifer 320kg 810 1 Fr cow 615kg 1450 1 BB cow 890kg 3200

A nice round number of 1000 cattle and calves went through the rings at Kilmallock mart this week.

And it wasn’t the only nice number. “Vendors continue to enjoy great prices as the trade powers on,” the mart reported.

Bullocks here sold for up to €2,280 a head or €3.33 per kg.

Dry cows sold for up to €2,000 a head or €2.76 per kg.

Heifers made up to €1,810 a head or €3.10 per kg.

Four Angus cross bullocks born March '21 average weight 476 kilos sold for €1,450 each at a sale in Kilmallock Mart. Photo O'Gorman Photography.

Up to €1,760 was paid for dairy stock (paid for a 4-year-old calved cow).

Strong calves sold for up to €585 a head.

On this coming Monday, June 6th, the mart will have an entry of 6 Pedigree Aberdeen Angus yearling heifers and 3 cows with calves at foot, for Brendan Cronin, Dromahane, Mallow Co Cork.

Kilmallock Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 1 AA steer 480kg 1270 12 Fr steers 545kg 1200 2 BB steers 653kg 1720 1 Lm heifer 325kg 740 5 Hr heifers 325kg 700 1 Fr cow 465kg 1140

In Macroom mart on Saturday Friesian bullocks made from €2/kg to €2.50 per kilo.

Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bullocks are still flying high in Macroom and making from €2.40/kg to €3.10 per kilo.

Continental bullocks sold from €2.70/kg to €3.25 per kilo.

Heifers sold well, selling from €2.50/kg up to €3.20 per kilo.

Shipping calves in Macroom (Friesian bulls) made from €80 to €165 per head. Farmer buyers paid up to €200 a head for stronger calves.

Macroom Saturday No Breed Sex Weight € 2 Fr steers 375kg 880 2 Hr steers 545kg 1600 7 Hr steers 387kg 1070 5 AA steers 379kg 1020 1 Lm heifer 630kg 2000 2 AA heifers 427kg 1150

Bandon mart on Monday had over 700 calves on offer with mart manager, Sean Dennehy, reporting “A flying trade for calves and a strong demand for all types of cattle.”

Here, Friesian bull calves sold from €85 to €155 a head.

Friesian bullocks in Bandon ranged in price from €1.70/kg to €2.32/kg.

Continental bullocks sold from €2.41/kg to €2.76/kg.

A Charolais bullock born February '20 weighing 565 kilos sold for €1,300 at a sale in Kilmallock Mart. Photo O'Gorman Photography.

Dry cows in Bandon sold from €1.15/kg to €2.54/kg.

Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bullocks sold from €2.69/kg to €2.89/kg.

Heifers in Bandon made from €2.30/kg to €3.70/kg.

Bandon Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 4 AA steers 315kg 930 1 Hr steer 435kg 1020 1 Ch steer 720kg 1970 3 Ch heifers 520kg 1650 1 Fr cow 565kg 860 1 Sim cow 695kg 1750

Ennis Mart next and a report from Tuesday’s sale of calves, weanlings and suckler stock. Geraldine Walsh of Clare Co-op marts gave us the latest news.

“We had a smaller sale on Tuesday with just over 450 head on offer.

“The trade was strong all round in all rings. A lot of autumn born weanlings appearing and these are meeting a great trade.

“Bulls made to €3.91/kg and heifers made to €3.94/kg with a top price of €5.48/kg achieved for a Belgian Blue heifer.

“Calf numbers are beginning to drop off with just 75 on offer, these are still meeting a good demand from both farmers and shippers.

“A special entry of in-calf pedigree Limousins made up to €3,060. Suckler pairs made to €2,120.”

Ennis Tuesday No Breed Sex Weight € 1 BB bull 415kg 1380 1 BB heifer 330kg 1810 1 Ch heifer 325kg 1150 1 Hr heifer 495kg 1310 1 Ch heifer 290kg 960 2 Lm heifers 242kg 960

George Candler, Kilkenny mart manager, gave us the following report after the sale of cattle at the Kilkenny mart on Thursday.

"We had another good yard of cattle with beef bullocks and heifers still in demand.

"Bullocks peaked at €2700 a head with heifers to €2660, and cull cows to €2780 a head.

"Plainer cattle were a bit more difficult to sell.

"Total sales on the day exceeded €1 million which has happened on 13 occasions in 2022."

In Kilkenny mart on Thursday bullocks sold from €1.80 /kg to €3.57/kg.

Heifers made from €2.50 to €3.53 per kilo. Continental cull cows in Kilkenny sold from €1.80 to €3.25 per kilo.

Friesian cull cows made from €1.30 to €2.50 per kilo.

The mart had 900 cattle on offer.