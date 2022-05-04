Auctioned Kerry farm fetches extra €2,300/acre

A 56-acre mid-Kerry farm featured on these pages in the edition of April 7, was successfully sold at public auction last week for €2,300 an acre above its price expectation.

With Killarney auctioneer Tom Spillane the man holding the gavel, the sale took place on April 27 at the Royal Hotel in Killarney.

The property consisted of 56 acres in the townland of Kilnanare in a central rural location 10km west of Kerry International Airport, between the N72 and the N20, 6km from Castlemaine and equidistant (19km) from Killarney and Tralee.

The property has good access, is bounded by the River Maine on its northern flanks and the land was described as being in excellent condition, with much of that good care being down to the fact that it is part of a revolutionary drainage scheme that was put in place in the late 1950s and early 1960s – the Main River Catchment Area Scheme.

In the run-up to the auction day, interest was reported to be strong, according to Mr Spillane, and the price expectation was “in excess of €10,000 per acre.”

On the day of the well-attended auction, a total of four separate bidders were present and the bidding commenced at the very decent level of €500,000 (€8,900/acre).

Thereafter, bids came in regular increments of €20,000 until the value of the farm reached €600,000 (€10,700/acre), breaching the €10k/acre mark. The bids continued in smaller increments of €5,000 until the price reached €630,000 (€11,250/acre).

After a short recess, the auction resumed and the property was now on the market. The bids of €5,000 increments resumed and it wasn’t long before it had reached the figure of €690,000 (€12,300/acre), at which point it was sold under the hammer.

The identity of the new owner isn’t known but it is believed to be a local farmer, according to Tom, and it was purchased in trust by Killarney-based financial consultant Liam McGuire.

“We’re very pleased with the result and the presence of four bidders on the day shows that there is still a strong appetite for agricultural land in Kerry,” commented Mr Spillane on the result.