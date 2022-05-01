€13-€14,000/acre expected for East Cork farm

In East Cork, there’s a strong farming scene where good-quality land blocks can often come under intense competition.

It all depends on timing and circumstance, of course, but what this area has going for it is the fact that it is in the Golden Vale zone but one where there is also a strong scene from the tillage sector and the equestrian sector, with a number of important horse breeders and trainers resident in the area.

Added to that is the fact that it is within commuting distance of Cork City, with an excellent road and rail infrastructure that has made the area both accessible and desirable, suiting those seeking an outside farm as well as those looking to settle and farm in the area.

A 40-acre holding new to the market with Mitchelstown-based auctioneers JJ O’Brien & Son is a good example of such a property. Located in the townland of Ballyvoddy near the village of Kildorrery, the holding is laid out in a single field of pasture and enjoys extensive public road frontage.

“It’s top-quality land,” said selling agent Aidan O’Brien. “That is a great vein of land in that area around Rockmills... it has been used for grazing for the last number of years and it’s all in one field with a kind of L-shape.”

The farm is accessed via a public road, with the property starting where the cul-de-sac road ends, just a few hundred metres off the Kildorrery-Glanworth road. It is 3km south of Kildorrery and 6km north of Glanworth, with the M8 motorway roughly 12km away.

“It’s the kind of land that could be used for tillage, dairying or equine use,” said Mr O'Brien.

“It would even make for a good hobby farm. There’s a three-column hay barn there, as well as the ruins of an old dwelling. There aren’t many houses around there so I’d imagine that an owner would get planning permission for a one-off dwelling.”

The agent says interest has been good so far, with a good number of enquiries. The price expectation is in the region of €13,000-€14,000/acre.