Strong interest already in 34-acre Cork farm

Another fine example of quality pastureland in Co Cork has just come on the market with Ballyhooly-based Paul O’Driscoll auctioneers.

The holding is in the townland of Glashaboy East, near the village of Carrignavar.

At about 7km from Carrignavar, this farm is in a much sought-after zone approximately 20km north of Cork city between the M8 and the N20.

The farm enjoys good road frontage. with some 40m of direct access onto the public road and is ideally suited to any agricultural enterprise, according to the selling agent Paul O’Driscoll.

“There are 34.5 acres of land there,” said Mr O’Driscoll. “It’s all in grass, and there is very good road frontage with it.”

The property is laid out in two divisions — a 19-acre field and a 15-acre field. There is a passageway going down the centre of the farm, giving access to both fields and this passageway will continue to be used for access to the forestry land beyond it.

The guide price is set in the region of €12,000 per acre. It is certainly not an unreasonable expectation for good quality land in this area but, as the selling agent points out, it is open to offers.

The farm has been let for the past few years but it has been well-maintained and is now very well-presented, offering good quality grazing land.

“It’s a nice level piece of ground that’s very easy to farm,” Mr O’Driscoll underlines, adding that a good degree of interest has been building in the farm, which will offer some much-needed additional quality acres for a number of dairy farmers in the area. Moreover, given its relatively modest size, the span of interest is likely to be broad.

“There’s a good bit of interest,” he adds, mentioning he does have some strong interest too at this early stage.