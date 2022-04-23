Sixmilebridge holding split into three lots

The public auction season seems to be very much upon us at the moment, with a number of landowners and auctioneers opting for the definitive approach of the public sale, rather than going the private treaty route.

Some agents are currently lining up a series of public auctions to take place over the coming months, taking advantage of an agricultural land market that seems to continue to gain in value in spite of pandemic and international conflict.

One of the next auctions that neutral observers will be eyeing with interest takes place next week at GVM’s Limerick City auction rooms.

It consists of a 39-acre farm, located just to the northeast of the Clare village of Sixmilebridge.

With a position roughly midway between Limerick City and Ennis, this holding will surely prove as attractive to potential commuters as it will be to farmers and there is something on offer to cater for both.

The man with the gavel on the day will be Tom Crosse, but bids will also be accepted online from those who register online at least three days beforehand.

Three lots

The property is being offered in three individual lots:

Lot 1 consists of what the agents describe as an attractive parcel of land extending to 32.5 acres, laid out in easily managed divisions and enjoying a generous stretch of public road frontage onto the R471, 3km from Sixmilebridge.

Lot 1 of the three-lot 39-acre holding due for public auction on April 28.

There is a mains water supply and there are very attractive views from the property, which offers the potential for a building site for a home, as well as being suitable for a range of agricultural uses. The guide price for this lot is €225,000 (€7,000/acre).

Lot 2 is a single-storey traditional-style farmhouse on 2.4 acres of land. According to the agents, the house is in need of repair but offers very tempting potential for someone looking to live in the countryside at a commutable distance from the substantial industrial centres in either Limerick (15km) or Ennis (25km). There is a mains water connection here also. The guide price for this lot is €80,000

Lot 3 is four-acre roadside field. According to Mr Crosse, the land is of reasonable quality and the price guide is €30,000 (€7,500/acre).

“The land in Lot 1 is mixed,” said Mr Crosse. “There’s some good land and some moderate land on it — about half and half overall.”

According to the agent, there won’t be any offers entertained on the entire holding as one lot. In this case, although in close proximity, each lot is separate from the other. Interest has been strong so far and there appears to be an equal level of attention on each lot.

Of the three lots, the one that has the biggest potential to take off (on paper, at least) would probably be Lot 2, but as always, the truth will only be revealed on the day.

The auction takes place at 3pm on Thursday, April 28 — both online and at GVM’s offices on Glentworth Street, Limerick.