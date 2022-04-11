Safety first when engaging in AI

AI may seem a danger-free job but handling animals always poses a potential danger.

Cows and heifers to be AI’d must be properly secured in the crush. A backing bar should be available for the technician to use, this will restrain the cow and also prevent kicking. If a number of animals are to be AI’d and are in the crush at the one time make sure that animals behind the technician can not move forward potentially squashing him/her.

Also make sure the cow secured in the crush cannot back on the technician potentially squashing him/ her especially if a gate to prevent other animals moving forward is closed behind them.

The farmer should keep an eye on cows for any that might attempt to jump the crush especially out on top of the technician. Never leave animals alone as it can cause them to become very agitated. If a vasectomised bull is running with the herd be mindful of him also.

