Department announces dates for BPS clinics

There is a May 16 deadline to submit BPS applications
The first of the sessions will take place in Castlebar, Co Mayo.

Wed, 30 Mar, 2022 - 10:23

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has announced plans to run a series of in-person Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) clinics to assist farmers in making their applications for the Basic Payment Scheme and the other related schemes online.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, said: “During the Covid restrictions, my department was unable to run the clinics in 2020 and 2021. With the lifting of many of the Covid restrictions, I am delighted to announce a return of these in-person clinics around the country where farmers can meet one-to-one with a department official and make their BPS application there and then."

The first of the sessions will take place in Castlebar, Co Mayo, on Monday (April 4), with clinics also scheduled in Tuam, Co Galway; Arklow, Co Wicklow; and New Ross, Co Wexford for the first week of the month.

Minister McConalogue added: “Some 24,000 farmers have already lodged their applications since the online facility opened in February.

"I would urge all farmers to submit their BPS application at the earliest possible opportunity before May 16, 2022, deadline. 

"If farmers have already submitted their BPS application for this year and they now want to take on additional land or change the crop type, they can log back into agfood.ie to make any amendments."

Full list of dates

Castlebar 

Ellison (Previously Harlequin) Hotel, Castlebar, Mayo

April 4

9:30am - 3:00pm

Tuam

The Ard Rí Hotel, Milltown Road, Tuam, Galway

April 5

9:30am - 3:00pm

Arklow 

 Arklow Bay Hotel, Sea Rd, Ferrybank, Arklow, Wicklow

April 6

9:30am - 3:00pm

New Ross

Brandon House Hotel, New Ross, Wexford

April 7

9:30am - 3:00pm

Roscommon

Hannon’s Hotel, Athlone Road, Acres, Roscommon

April 11

9:30am - 3:00pm

Ballina 

Great National Hotel Ballina, Dublin Rd, Ballina, Mayo

April 12

9:30am - 3:00pm

Limerick 

Maldron Hotel, Roxboro, Limerick

April 13

9:30am - 3:00pm

Mitchelstown 

Firgrove Hotel, Mitchelstown, Cork

April 14

9:30am - 3:00pm

Monaghan 

Four Seasons Hotel, Coolshannagh, Monaghan

April 25

9:30am - 3:00pm

Ballybofey 

Jackson’s Hotel, Main Street, Ballybofey, Donegal

April 26

9:30am - 3:00pm

Birr 

County Arms Hotel, Birr, Offaly

April 27

9:30am - 3:00pm

Ennis 

Treacys West County Hotel, Limerick Road, Ennis, Clare

April 28

9:30am - 3:00pm

Ballinasloe

Shearwater Hotel, Marina Point, Ballinasloe, Galway

May 3

9:30am - 3:00pm

Macroom 

Castle Hotel, Main Street, Sleveen East, Macroom, Cork

May 4

9:30am - 3:00pm

Tralee

Brandon Hotel, Princess Street, Tralee, Kerry

May 5

9:30am - 3:00pm

Mullingar

The Mullingar Park Hotel, Dublin Rd, Mullingar, Westmeath

May 6

9:30am - 3:00pm

Drumshanbo 

DAFM Office, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

May 9

9:30am - 4:30pm

Cavan 

DAFM Office, Farnham Street, Cavan

May 10

9:30am - 4:30pm

Maam Cross

Peacockes Hotel, Lurgan, Maam Cross, Galway

May 11

9:30am - 3:00pm

Oranmore 

Oranmore Lodge Hotel, Carrowmoneash, Oranmore, Galway

May 12

9:30am - 3:00pm

<p> Three January '21 born Limousin-cross bullocks with an average weight of 400kg sold for €920 each at a sale in Dungarvan Mart. Picture: O'Gorman Photography.</p>

Beef prices stay strong while lamb trade lifts ahead of Ramadan

READ NOW
Family Notices