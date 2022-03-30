Department announces dates for BPS clinics

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has announced plans to run a series of in-person Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) clinics to assist farmers in making their applications for the Basic Payment Scheme and the other related schemes online.
Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, said: “During the Covid restrictions, my department was unable to run the clinics in 2020 and 2021. With the lifting of many of the Covid restrictions, I am delighted to announce a return of these in-person clinics around the country where farmers can meet one-to-one with a department official and make their BPS application there and then."
The first of the sessions will take place in Castlebar, Co Mayo, on Monday (April 4), with clinics also scheduled in Tuam, Co Galway; Arklow, Co Wicklow; and New Ross, Co Wexford for the first week of the month.
Minister McConalogue added: “Some 24,000 farmers have already lodged their applications since the online facility opened in February.
"If farmers have already submitted their BPS application for this year and they now want to take on additional land or change the crop type, they can log back into agfood.ie to make any amendments."
|
Castlebar
|
Ellison (Previously Harlequin) Hotel, Castlebar, Mayo
|
April 4
|
9:30am - 3:00pm
|
Tuam
|
The Ard Rí Hotel, Milltown Road, Tuam, Galway
|
April 5
|
9:30am - 3:00pm
|
Arklow
|
Arklow Bay Hotel, Sea Rd, Ferrybank, Arklow, Wicklow
|
April 6
|
9:30am - 3:00pm
|
New Ross
|
Brandon House Hotel, New Ross, Wexford
|
April 7
|
9:30am - 3:00pm
|
Roscommon
|
Hannon’s Hotel, Athlone Road, Acres, Roscommon
|
April 11
|
9:30am - 3:00pm
|
Ballina
|
Great National Hotel Ballina, Dublin Rd, Ballina, Mayo
|
April 12
|
9:30am - 3:00pm
|
Limerick
|
Maldron Hotel, Roxboro, Limerick
|
April 13
|
9:30am - 3:00pm
|
Mitchelstown
|
Firgrove Hotel, Mitchelstown, Cork
|
April 14
|
9:30am - 3:00pm
|
Monaghan
|
Four Seasons Hotel, Coolshannagh, Monaghan
|
April 25
|
9:30am - 3:00pm
|
Ballybofey
|
Jackson’s Hotel, Main Street, Ballybofey, Donegal
|
April 26
|
9:30am - 3:00pm
|
Birr
|
County Arms Hotel, Birr, Offaly
|
April 27
|
9:30am - 3:00pm
|
Ennis
|
Treacys West County Hotel, Limerick Road, Ennis, Clare
|
April 28
|
9:30am - 3:00pm
|
Ballinasloe
|
Shearwater Hotel, Marina Point, Ballinasloe, Galway
|
May 3
|
9:30am - 3:00pm
|
Macroom
|
Castle Hotel, Main Street, Sleveen East, Macroom, Cork
|
May 4
|
9:30am - 3:00pm
|
Tralee
|
Brandon Hotel, Princess Street, Tralee, Kerry
|
May 5
|
9:30am - 3:00pm
|
Mullingar
|
The Mullingar Park Hotel, Dublin Rd, Mullingar, Westmeath
|
May 6
|
9:30am - 3:00pm
|
Drumshanbo
|
DAFM Office, Drumshanbo, Leitrim
|
May 9
|
9:30am - 4:30pm
|
Cavan
|
DAFM Office, Farnham Street, Cavan
|
May 10
|
9:30am - 4:30pm
|
Maam Cross
|
Peacockes Hotel, Lurgan, Maam Cross, Galway
|
May 11
|
9:30am - 3:00pm
|
Oranmore
|
Oranmore Lodge Hotel, Carrowmoneash, Oranmore, Galway
|
May 12
|
9:30am - 3:00pm