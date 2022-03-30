Norman-era castle marks out 82-acre farm for sale in Tipperary

A high-quality grassland farm in South Tipperary is new to the market with Thurles-based Blake Auctioneers.

The 82-acre holding is located in the townland of Moyneard, approximately 1km from the village of Moyne and 10 minutes from both Thurles (Tipperary) and Urlingford (Kilkenny).

“It’s great quality land,” said selling agent Paddy Blake. “It’s very dry and it’s all in pasture at the moment but has been tilled in the past.”

One of the most striking features of the property (apart from it hosting a World Cross-Country Championship in the 1980s) is the fact that a local landmark – Moyneard Castle – is on the land.

Interestingly, the building isn’t listed, even though it appears to be a Norman-era tower in reasonably good condition.

In any case, it marks out the holding as a well-known and recognised one locally, so it’s not surprising to learn that the local market has reacted quickly to the farm going on the market.

The Norman-era castle included on the land

“There’s a lot of interest in it at the moment,” said Mr Blake. “It’s on the market about a week and there have already been a lot of enquiries.”

The farm comes with the benefit of entitlements and further details of these can be obtained from the agents. The main attraction, however, is the land itself – both for its quality and its rarity on the market in this area in such a large block.

“There aren’t many blocks of that level of quality coming on the market in this area,” said Mr Blake. “There isn’t a red patch on that farm... It’s a roadside holding as well. It’s laid out in large fields – there are about seven of them and they’re divided into paddocks.”

The services are good, too, with the local water scheme running through the property, the selling agent points out.

The price expectation for good land in this part of Munster is in firmly the region of €15,000 per acre and this farm should have no difficulty reaching that level. Whether or not it will go higher than that remains to be seen.