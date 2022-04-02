Seventy-acre Cork farm is 'one to watch'

The farm includes a three-bedroom detached cottage-style farmhouse in need of refurbishment and some outbuildings
The 70-acre farm at Ballygibbon with about 13 acres of forestry.

Sat, 02 Apr, 2022 - 08:11
Conor Power

The lands just north of Cork city have constituted a very intense area of farming and land exchange over the last decade. As the boundaries of the city extend, the upward pressure on agricultural land prices increases.

In this context, a 70-acre holding in the townland of Ballygibbon, near Blarney will be one to watch over the coming weeks.

For sale with Fermoy-based auctioneer Paul O’Driscoll, the farm consists of excellent road frontage onto the N72 (Cork-Mallow-Limerick road). According to the selling agent, most of the land consists of good-quality pasture but a significant amount of it is under forestry plantation.

“There are about 13 acres of it in forestry,” said Mr O'Driscoll. “These are alder trees and there are three years’ premiums to draw down on it as things stand – bringing in approximately €2,500 per year.”

The farm includes a three-bedroom detached cottage-style farmhouse in need of refurbishment and some outbuildings. The buildings are old but in useful condition, according to the selling agents.

“The land is divided by the road and there’s a small piece of it which is divided by the railway – about four acres or thereabouts, which is connected by an underpass,” said Mr O'Driscoll.

The land’s position adjoining a major intercity national route and railway line is taken advantage of by the current owners, who gain a regular income from advertising hoardings on the land.

“There are two big signs there,” Mr O'Driscoll said. “The next owners don’t have to continue the deal, but it is a nice additional earner.”

There’s no question of development potential here but the land’s location close to Cork city and on a major route for ease of access in the middle of a well-established land-sale ‘hotspot’ give it strong potential to achieve a high price.

The agents are looking at offers in excess of €1 million (€14,300/acre) - certainly a realistic expectation.

