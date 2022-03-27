Strong potential for 57-acre farm on the Cork/Waterford border

There aren’t any services or outbuildings with the property, nor are there any entitlements coming with the land but it’s an attractive piece of land in a good location.
A 57-acre farm in the townland of Lyre, Co Waterford is an attractive option for a wide range of potential buyers – from hobby farmers to expanding dairy farmers.

Sun, 27 Mar, 2022 - 06:43
Conor Power

The lands in West Waterford and East Cork haven’t been yielding too many holdings of late so when one of 57 acres comes on the market, there is bound to be a significant amount of interest.

New to the market with Fermoy-based auctioneers Dick Barry & Son is a 57-acre farm in the townland of Lyre, Co. Waterford – close to the border with Cork and approximately 10km from the West Waterford village of Tallow.

“It’s good sound land,” says selling agent Michael Barry, “even though some of it is a little neglected. The bottom half of it needs to be reclaimed but there’s all good grassland around it.”

Indeed, given the pedigree of the land quality in general in this corner of Munster, there’s no doubt that this holding will represent a very good opportunity for anyone who is prepared to buy the property and invest some time and money in it.

“It’s an estate sale,” says Michael, “so the guide price is a realistic one.”

The guide price is set at between €6,000 and €7,000 per acre, making it an attractive option for a wide range of potential buyers – from hobby farmers to expanding dairy farmers.

“It would be a good dairy farming area,” adds Michael, “and the land is basically good and level so the potential is there.”

There aren’t any services or outbuildings with the property, nor are there any entitlements coming with the land but it’s an attractive piece of land in a good location. With the price that it’s being quoted at, it could also come within the interest of someone looking to simply invest and let the land out.

“It’s a good block of land for relatively handy money,” says Michael, who adds that there have been a number of enquiries so far since the farm went on the market last weekend.

Family Notices