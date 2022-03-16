5,000 northern farms to miss out on direct payments under new system

Call for 'unfair' plan, which will deny funding to farms below 10 hectares, to be scrapped
'Over 92% of people who responded to a consultation on Edwin Poots’ plan for the future of farming have rejected it.'

Wed, 16 Mar, 2022 - 11:16
Rachel Martin

As many as 5,000 small farms in the North will be denied farm payments under plans to reform Northern Ireland's direct payment structure, new figures have revealed..

The new direct payment structure plans will mean a minimum of 10 hectares must be farmed in order for applicants to qualify for payments. It more than triples the area of land needed to be eligible, from 7.4 acres to  24.7 acres, 10 hectares.

The figures were revealed by the North's Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs in response to an assembly question from Sinn Féin MLA Declan McAleer.

The number reflects how many farm businesses declared fields for the Basic Payment Scheme with a total Maximum Eligible Area of less than 10 hectares for the 2021 scheme year.

Mr McAleer, who also chairs the Stormont Agriculture Committee, said the plans for the future of farming were "unfair" and would jeopardise the viability of small farms.

The West Tyrone MLA said: “Over 92% of people who responded to a consultation on Edwin Poots’ plan for the future of farming have rejected it.

“The [Agriculture] Minister’s plans undermine our small family farms, ignore our sheep farmers, and penalise those who farm our hills and mountains.

“Under these proposals, 5,000 small farms sized below 10 hectares will be denied funding, including 450 farms in my constituency of West Tyrone.

"The minister’s proposals are bad news for small family farms. This is totally unfair and must be scrapped."

