86-acre Mizen Head farm a rare magnet for a broad market

The hunger for land continues, with most of the land sales this year registering strong results. Even in some of the farthest points of West Cork, the phenomenon is evident.

An 86-acre farm on the Mizen Peninsula near the village of Durrus makes for an interesting case in this regard. Holdings of this size in this area have been very rare over the last four or five years. This fact alone should generate considerable interest locally, if not from farther afield.

The property is just 2km outside the village of Durrus and is newly listed with Bantry-based auctioneers Harrington Estates.

This is a very scenic and sought-after part of the world and, from this farm’s position in the townland of Coolcoulaghta bordering the Sheep’s Head Way walking trail, there are superb views over Dunmanus Bay and the Sheep’s Head Peninsula.

“There are 86.75 acres there, along with shares of commonage [containing over 100ha],” said selling agent Denis Harrington. “Ultimately, our market here is that of progressive young farmers.”

As in most cases, the locally based farmers seeking additional acres are the ones most likely to be interested. However, given the farm’s splendidly scenic location, it’s also a property that would interest a growing market segment from non-farming stock.

“The guide price of €435,000 works out at just over €5,000 per acre,” said Mr Harrington. “And that’s a reasonable rate which is reflective of the mixed quality of the land... It’s very fairly pitched.”

The land quality is indeed mixed, with some good grazing land and a good number of acres that could be refreshed by some drainage works or other improvement works after years of being let to various tenants.

“There’s another audience as well, apart from the traditional farming community,” added Mr Harrington, citing clients, some of whom have purchased houses but are still seeking acreage for horses, other animals or even aesthetic reasons.

“It’s the audience of a residential market that are coming in droves and who would also have a desire or a need for land if it comes up.”

The mixture of these different sectors looking for land ensures the continuation of a healthy appetite for acreage in Ireland. Interest rates remain low in the banks and the investment funds are making their way into ‘land banks’ too.

All of these elements are feeding into a situation that will apply upward pressure on land prices for the foreseeable future.

The same agent has another farm for sale, which was recently featured on these pages (February 3). The property consists of a 27-acre holding at Tullig, Ahakista, and is selling very well, the agent confirmed.

Located on the other side of Dunmanus Bay from this property on the Sheep’s Head Peninsula, the farm was guiding at €8,000/acre. However, recent bidding has pushed the price well in excess of €10,000/acre.