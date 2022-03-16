Quality grassland in North Kerry for €12,000 per acre

The farm has good access and is located just off the main Abbeydorney/Ballyduff road, a five-minute drive (3km) from Ballyduff village
The 40ft x 40ft unit on the 27-acre parcel of land. 

Wed, 16 Mar, 2022 - 07:38
Conor Power

Described by the Tralee-based selling agents Walsh O’Sullivan as “top-quality land”, a 27-acre grassland farm in the townland of Addergown, near Ballyduff, Co. Kerry, is of the kind of size that will attract a wide range of bidders.

The farm has good access and is located just off the main Abbeydorney/Ballyduff road, a five-minute drive (3km) from Ballyduff village. It is 12km south of Ballybunion and 17km west of Listowel. This part of North Kerry is a very active farming community dominated by the dairying sector.

“It’s good quality grassland,” said selling agent Seán Walsh. “There’s a slatted unit on the property too – it’s 40ft x 40ft.”

This is a part of the world where good tracts of land bring out the famed Kerry Group shares – spin-offs to those who had benefited from the transformation of Kerry Co-operative and whose presence is still felt in Kerry land sales.

Some of the 27-acre farm at Addergown, Ballyduff, Co. Kerry.
For a farm of this size, the ‘Kerry shares’ element may not come into play to the extent that it often does when more rare and large holdings come on the market. Time will tell, however, and the interest in this farm has been good up to now.

“The interest has been very good so far,” said Mr Walsh. “We’ve had a good number of enquiries since we’ve put it up for sale. It’s a handy size that will suit a lot of people.”

There are entitlements coming with the farm also and further details of these can be obtained from the selling agents.

The guide price is €325,000. At €12,000 per acre, it’s a fair expectation considering the location and the quality of the holding and one would imagine it will be most likely to sell to an expanding dairy or beef farmer rather than someone seeking a smallholding.

