Factory prices: Reports of 10c/kg more for beef and 25c/kg more for lamb

Beef prices at the factories have continued their upward trend with further gains for producers as the processors compete for supplies, despite the strength of the weekly intake.

Base prices on offer from the factories have increased by up to 5 cents/kg in general, with some of the factories paying up to 10 cents/kg more for supplies this week, depending on the location and the pressure to get the extra stock.

Demand for beef on the export market is exceeding expectations, aided by the turmoil of uncertainty on supplies on the world stage and Irish finishers with stock at slaughter point are benefiting to a level exceeding their expectations.

While the farming sector tries to come to grips with the explosion in input costs, beef prices are currently running at around 80 cents/kg more than a year ago, which is a major compensatory factor, typically adding around €280 to the value of the average carcase. The base price for steers is ranging 450-460 cents/kg.

The processors in the south of the country are generally offering a base of 450 cents/kg with up to 455 cents/kg being paid at the top end of the market. In the northwest, the price has hit 460 cents/kg, and there appears to be stronger competition for supplies.

The heifers are being quoted on a base of 460 cents/kg with up to 465 cents/kg being paid in the lower half of the country, while the northwest is leading at up to 475 cents/kg at the peak of the trade.

The young bulls are on a base broadly similar to the steers at 450 cents/kg for R grade, with some of the deals reported to be returning 460 cents/kg and mention of a few deals peaking at 465 cents/kg while the cows continue a very strong trade with the R grade cows making up to 450 cents/kg at the top of the market this week.

The exception price for cows, which has come closer to the prime beef, is an indication of the demand for the manufacturing beef for the catering trade, which has picked up again post the Covid-19 restrictions. The price is now driving the intake of cows which is up by one third on 2021.

The intake at the factories is holding steady at just shy of 39,000 head, which is around 4,800 head up on the same week in 2021. The increase is spread across all categories.

There were 12,438 steers supplied last week, in addition to 10,729 heifers, 8,249 cows and 2,864 young bulls. After a 33% increase in the intake of cows, the heifer supply was up by 12.5% and steers showed an increase of 6.6% over the corresponding week last year.

A major concern for the processors now is ensuring supply going forward. The year-to-date supply is up by 29,000 head on 2021 and maintaining that scale of increase in the intake going forward will be challenging for the processors.

Lamb trade: 25c/kg uplift this week

It is another positive week for the sheep farmers supplying the factories as prices recover the upward movement. The factory prices have lifted by up to 25 cents/kg this week to range 675-690 cents/kg before the addition of the bonus for quality assurance is included.

Demand has been a big contributor to the lift in the prices for the week and suppliers are the beneficiaries of the upsurge with deals for supplies now returning in excess of 700 cents/kg.

Most of the hoggets going into the factories are making around 700 cents/kg with some deals at up to 410 cents/kg being reported by suppliers engaging in hard selling.

There is also a slightly sharper trade for the hoggets at the live sales at the marts, where on Monday there was very little difference between the prices which the processors were having to pay and that for the butchers' lots. Entries for sales continue to be light.

There was 350 head on offer at Corrin Mart on Monday where butchers paid up to €114 over. There was a top price of €170 for a pen of seven weighing 56kg which is a new record hogget price for March.

A pen of 11 weighing 53kg sold for €166, while 12 weighing 54kg sold for €163 and eight weighing 59kg made €164 and 12 weighing 53kg sold for €160. The factory type lots sold for up to €94 over.

Kilkenny Mart had an offering of 350 head and sharper trade than last week. There was a top call of €165 for a pen of 10 butchers hoggets weighing 56kg, while eight weighing 53kg sold for €163, and 10 weighing 54kg made €159. The factory type sold for up to €108 over.