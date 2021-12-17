Signpost farms to feature in monthly Irish Examiner series

The Irish Examiner has joined the next phase of a collaborative programme supporting Irish farmers in reducing emissions from agriculture.

The partnership of almost 40 companies and organisations from across the Irish agricultural industry, will see farms across Ireland trial methods to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, working with researchers to record improvements and sharing their findings with other farmers.

The idea is that farmers in different areas and sectors can learn from each other to improve the sustainability of the industry overall.

Irish Examiner Farming will share the ups and downs of the journey with five farmers representing each of Ireland's key agricultural industries.

Over the next five weeks, readers can get to know the five farmers whose progress they can follow on the first Thursday of each month throughout 2022.

The first to be featured is Richard Long, who runs a calf to beef unit in Ballymacarbry, Waterford.

Others include Tomás O'Leary, a sheep farmer from Headford, Kerry, and Tom Barry, a cereals grower from Mallow, Cork, as well as dairy farmers Tim Leader, from Rathcoole, Cork, and Joe Carroll, from Causeway, Kerry.

The Signpost programme was launched in May and comes at a time when the industry faces unprecedented challenges, with soaring input costs, labour shortages and Government-set targets to reduce emissions by between 22 and 30% by the end of the decade.

Dr Tom O'Dwyer, head of the Signpost programme, said: "Together we will work with Irish farmers to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, to reduce ammonia emissions, to reduce nutrient losses, to enhance biodiversity, to save farmers costs, and to improve the efficiency of food production.

"The Signpost farmers will be central to the programme and will point the way forward for all farmers to a climate-smart farming future. We will work with the Signpost farmers to enable them to change how they farm, so that they reduce the emissions from agriculture on their farm, while maintaining - or indeed improving profitability.

"To get better value from nutrients in cattle slurry, to use protected as their source of fertiliser nitrogen. To incorporate clover into their grassland awards, to reduce the overall amount of chemical nitrogen applied. To enhance and improve biodiversity and hedgerows on their farm, to reduce the finishing age of animals on their farm.

"By making these changes, and some others, the Signpost farmers can, and will, reduce their emissions while maintaining profitability. At the same time, we will engage all farmers through the Signpost advisory campaign."

The programme will be supported through Teagasc advisory and education staff, as well as private and industry advisors with the findings to be shared through a national network of discussion groups, events, one-to-one consultations and media outlets.

Dr Siobhan Kavanagh, also from Teagasc, explained: "Farmers will have the opportunity to track Signpost farmers in their area and hopefully be inspired to make changes on their own farm to reduce gaseous emissions.

"Education of the next generation of farmers, as well as established farmers, will be a priority for this programme for the next couple of years."

Irish Examiner Farming Editor Rachel Martin added: “From my discussions with farmers since I have joined the Irish Examiner, it is clear most are already taking the climate challenge very seriously. However, many are often not sure what actions they should take as there is still debate about the best ways to reduce farm emissions.

“I am, therefore, pleased to provide a platform to showcase the actions of real, working farmers involved in the Teagasc Signpost programme.

“The monthly update series intends to be an honest reflection of both the positive and negative aspects of the measures, and we hope it will give those interested in taking steps to reduce their farm’s emissions the confidence to do so.”