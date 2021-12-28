Increasing carcass weight while reducing slaughter age in Co Waterford

Situated just outside Ballymacarbry, Co. Waterford, Richard Long operates a calf to beef system.

Richard is already adopting one of the key measures outlined in the Government's new Climate Action Plan, with all animals carried through to slaughter at under 24 months of age.

As a participant in Teagasc’s Signpost and Dairy-Beef 500 programmes, the Waterford native is also implementing other technologies to reduce the overall carbon footprint of his beef farming enterprise, while at the same time improving profitability.

A key focus on the farm has been to reduce the age of slaughter. This not only has benefits in terms of greenhouse gas emissions – particularly methane – but it has positive consequences in terms of profitability.

To shed some light on the progress been made to date, calves purchased on the farm in the spring of 2016 had an average slaughter age of 26 months for steers and 23.7 months for heifers, producing respective carcass weights of 287kg and 250kg.

Some of the calves on Richard Long's calf to beef unit outside Ballymacarbry, Waterford. Picture: Dan Linehan

By placing an increased focus on animal performance, which is being monitored by regular on-farm weighing, the age of slaughter for steers and heifers born in the spring of 2019 has reduced substantially.

Of these animals, an average age of slaughter of 22.8 months was recorded for the steers, while the heifer age of slaughter was reduced back to 22.1 months.

Although a reduction in the age of slaughter nationally will be one of the key tools required to meet the challenges facing Irish agriculture in terms of climate change over the coming years, it has to be achieved without having negative impacts on carcass performance.

Richard’s farm sets an exemplary example; despite reducing the slaughter age significantly in a short period of time, he has also increased their kill-out weights.

Steer and heifer slaughter age was reduced by 3.2 months and 1.6 months, respectively, between the 2016 and 2019 calf crops, while the carcass weights produced have increased by 11kg for steers and 13kg for heifers.

With all calves being sourced from his brothers’ dairy farm in Co Tipperary, Richard, along with his brothers, Liam and Mike, have implemented a breeding strategy that allows for sires with increased carcass weight and conformation scores to be used without having negative repercussions on the calving, fertility or milking performance of the dairy herd.

Richard Long on his farm at Knockaunbrandaun, County Waterford. Picture Dan Linehan

This breeding policy has seen an increased usage in continental sires such as Aubrac, Belgian Blue, Limousin and Charolais, along with early-maturing sires, which will improve animal production traits at the point of sale in the future.

Along with the focus on animal performance, improvements in soil fertility and grassland management will also be targeted. Soil fertility is challenging on the farm located in the Nire and an approach targeting the correction of soil pH, P and K levels will become a main target.

The use of low-emission slurry spreading techniques has also been adopted, and protected urea will become the main source of straight artificial nitrogen to be used on the farm over the coming years.

Clover will also be incorporated into swards once soil fertility has been improved and weekly grass measuring and budgeting will continue.

The focus on making excellent quality silage will also not weaver, with a target of producing a winter feedstuff with a dry matter digestibility value of 72 becoming an annual aim.