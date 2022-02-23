€7m crisis fund unveiled for struggling pig farmers

Struggling pig farmers have warned that while €7m of Government crisis funding announced this week to support the industry is an "important first step", more must be done.

On Tuesday, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue announced the €7m fund will be distributed through a flat-rate payment of a maximum of €20,000 per individual commercial pig farmer sending more than 200 pigs per annum to slaughter.

However, Irish Farmers' Association President Tim Cullinan warned there was still no sign of market uplift for Irish pig producers.

“I would acknowledge the efforts of the Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue and his officials and it is important that this funding is deployed quickly and without excessive bureaucracy," he said.

“Unfortunately, there is no sign of a light at the end of the tunnel on this crisis. While [Tuesday's] announcement will certainly help it will not be sufficient unless there is an unexpected turn in the market."

IFA National Pig Chairman Roy Gallie added: “Pig farmers are currently losing between €35 and €40 a pig and it is very tough for pig farmers at present. We must get this money out to them as a matter of urgency.”

The pig sector is of significant importance to Ireland's national and rural economy. It is the third-largest of the livestock sectors after dairy and beef. It accounts for 6.3% of the output value of the agri-food sector and generated exports valued at €930 million in 2021. The sector supports approximately 8,000 jobs.

Minister McConalogue said: “Our pig farmers have always been remarkably resilient, but I am acutely aware of the challenges they are facing at present. Irish pig farm families are currently facing unprecedented challenges due to a combination of low pigmeat prices and extraordinarily high input costs, due to international factors outside their control.

Read More Pig farmers get €20k each under proposals to go to Cabinet

"I am, therefore, pleased that the Government has this morning approved my proposal for a €7m scheme to provide emergency support to commercial pig farmers.

"This is an urgent, short-term response to assist producers that would be viable but for the extreme current circumstances and allow space for a more medium-term adjustment to market signals. I am pleased to have been able to deliver this package following thorough engagement with the IFA and its national pig committee.

“My colleague Minister Martin Heydon has played a key role in bringing this scheme to fruition especially his important work as chair of the Pig Roundtable.”

Minister McConalogue stressed that this scheme is part of a series of measures to support the sector. He noted that he and Minister of State Martin Heydon recently met with the main banks and SBCI to discuss the crisis. The key messages to emerge were that farmers experiencing cash-flow difficulties should engage with banks as soon as possible to discuss their options.

The Brexit Impact Loan Scheme and the Covid-19 Credit Guarantee Scheme, both of which are financed by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine in partnership with the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, can be used for working capital and include features that will assist the current financial needs of pig farmers.

Bord Bia has intensified its efforts to promote quality assured Irish pigmeat in both domestic and export markets, with national advertising campaigns for pork set to run until the end of March.

Further details on terms and conditions will be made public shortly. Those wishing to apply for the money should contact pigscheme@agriculture.gov.ie to register their interest.