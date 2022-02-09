€15,000 an acre expected for 'tidy' West Cork farm

Located in one of Munster’s ‘hotspots’ for agricultural land, a 43-acre farm close to the famously tidy town of Clonakilty is a neat holding that is already turning heads in West Cork.
The selling agents – Clonakilty-based Hodnett Forde Property Services – describe the farm as an attractive holding, which is currently all in pasture.
“It has been run as a dairy farm in the past,” said John Hodnett. “Over the last number of years, it has been leased out.”
It is available in its entirety or as two separate lots (with one lot containing the house with outbuildings on two acres), depending on how the demand will fare over the coming weeks and months.
The holding has good road frontage and the neat outbuildings are in good condition. The house is in need of modernisation but it is structurally sound, featuring a recently rebuilt roof and renewed windows and external doors.
Interest in the property has been strong so far with the price expectation between €600,000 and €650,000 (€14,000 to €15,000/acre).