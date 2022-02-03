Munster women lead the way in Macra Young Leadership awards

Munster women have proved their mettle picking up all three top awards in a national competition to recognise Macra Agricultural Skillnet's outstanding young leaders.

Emma Kate O Dwyer, from Co Waterford; Sarah Kelly, from Co Offaly; and Caroline O Keeffe, from Avondhu Region, Co Cork; were named winners at the 2021 ABP National Leadership Awards, which took place online this week and included Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar as guest speaker.

Other finalists included: Emma Hurley, Avondhu Region, Co Cork; Fiona O Leary, Carbery Region, Co Cork; and Grainne McPhillips, Co Cavan.

The competition aims to promote young leaders and acknowledge the volunteers in Macra and the level of work and commitment they put into developing their local communities.

Macra na Feirme National President John Keane said: “Every year we recognise leadership qualities in our members who have shown outstanding leadership.

"This year we have six finalists who exemplify all that is truly brilliant about our members.

"We are fortunate to have such great people at all levels of our organisation."

Kevin Cahill, Managing Director of sponsor ABP Ireland, added: “We are delighted to be once again supporting the National Leadership Awards and I would like to pay tribute to all of the finalists in this year’s competition.

"Macra has a proven record in producing people who have given outstanding service at community and national level.

"And I have no doubt that this group of finalists will be no different."