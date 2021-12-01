Third outbreak of bird flu on Irish farm

A third outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian influenza on a farm in Ireland has been discovered within a flock of layers in Castleblaney, Department officials have confirmed.

The two previous cases involving the strain H5N1 were confirmed on a turkey farm and poultry farm on November 24 and November 21 also within Co Monaghan.

A 3km and a 10km Disease Control Zone has been put in place around the farm by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

However, it's a worrying development as the outbreak is outside the disease control zones in place around the other two affected farms.

As the premises lies close to the border between Monaghan and Armagh, the boundary of the 10km Zone extends into Northern Ireland, where the region's chief veterinary officer has also announced further disease control measures.

Across the border, it's understood a suspected outbreak of the virus is also currently under investigation on a duck farm.

If confirmed, it would be Northern Ireland's first confirmed case on a farm this migratory season.

A Temporary Control Zone (TCZ-B) has been declared in Northern Ireland with immediate effect, with all moves relating to poultry within the zone now required to be licenced.

The virus, which is known colloquially as bird flu, has the potential to wipe out whole flocks within 48 hours and circulates naturally in wild birds in continental Europe.

Clinical signs poultry keepers should look for in their birds include a swollen head, discolouration of neck and throat, loss of appetite, respiratory distress, diarrhoea and fewer eggs laid, although these vary between species of bird.

The term “highly pathogenic”, is used to denote a version of the virus that spreads very quickly, causing serious disease with the potential to wipe out whole flocks of most poultry species.

However, while the virus can cause serious disease in poultry and other birds, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has confirmed that properly cooked poultry and poultry products, including eggs, remain safe to eat.

Backyard and free-range flocks are particularly vulnerable to bird flu as they spend time outdoors, with October to April considered the high-risk period for the virus as it can be carried to the island during migration.

Avian influenza is a notifiable disease, which means anyone who suspects an animal to be affected must, by law, report it to the Department of Agriculture.

A spokesperson for DAFM said: "The Department has expanded its protection and surveillance zones around the three flocks to further mitigate the risk of spread of the disease. This places additional controls on the movement of poultry and poultry products within the zones.

"Movements into and out of the zones are also subject to licensing. Additional surveillance measures also apply within the restricted zones.

"The spread of the disease outside the previous restriction zones highlights the high risk of incursion of avian influenza into poultry flocks. Stringent biosecurity, including housing or confinement of birds, is vital to mitigate the risk."