Emissions cut of 22% a ‘massive ask’ as farmers fear €1.1bn financial hit

Farmers protesting outside Agriculture House on Sunday say they wonder “what's the point” in scaling back low-carbon Irish agriculture, while countries with higher emission agriculture continue mass deforestation to ramp up production.

The sector has been tasked with reducing emissions by at least 22% in the Government's Climate Action Plan.

While the target is much lower than those set for other industries, farmers fear it will require cuts to livestock numbers.

The Save Irish Farming convoy saw more than 200 farmers from every county in Ireland gather outside the Department of Agriculture's offices to call for funding and a plan to protect productive agriculture.

Around 80 tractors lined Merrion Square, where Irish Farmers' Association president Tim Cullinan highlighted a recent KPMG report which found farm emissions would need to fall by almost 4m tonnes to meet the target.

“That's a massive ask of farmers, and could cost rural Ireland's economy anything up to €1.1bn a year, and this could cost up to 10,000 jobs as well," said Mr Cullinan.

Farming representatives met with Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue last Wednesday for a four-and-a-half hour meeting; however, Mr Cullinan said they were “very disappointed” with the outcome.

'Only 30% of farms viable'

“We know that only 30% of our farms are viable and if we continue on the road that our Government is on, this number will be even fewer," said Mr Cullinan. “We need proper funding around our suckler cows and tillage sector or those farmers will not survive.”

Macra na Feirme president John Keane criticised a "lack of joined-up thinking" between the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), the Climate Action Plan, and the nitrates plan — policies that would dictate the future of Irish farming, he said.

"There is no security in terms of what's going to happen in the future," said Mr Keane.

"We need a plan of action that is thought through that will deliver results. In no other sector would people take a year-by-year approach."

However, speaking to the Irish Examiner, Mr McConalogue said he did not accept the target would require a reduction in stock numbers, and added that reducing emissions further would make Irish produce "even more attractive to an ever more discerning consumer".

"I think what we have on the table will serve agriculture well and see it strengthen in the years ahead. It brings very significant funding to the table with a 50% increase in national co-funding commitment compared to the outgoing CAP."