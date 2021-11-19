€9m secured for new Agricultural Sustainability Research and Innovation Centre

The government has confirmed funding for a €9m National Agricultural Sustainability Research and Innovation Centre (NASRIC) to be established at Teagasc Johnstown Castle.

This money will establish be used to build world-class laboratories to house the current analytical research facilities.

The funding, announced by Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue will allow Teagasc to immediately start construction at the site in Wexford.

Speaking during a recent visit to Johnstown Castle, Minister McConalogue said: “The Government is committed to assisting Irish agriculture adapt to the numerous challenges facing farmers and agriculture and I’m delighted to announce this major investment in new research facilities to explore future technical solutions to enable the sector enhance its environmental sustainability.

“The investment is a clear show of strength in my commitment to agriculture research. I am convinced that as we face into a decade of change for our great sector that the cornerstone of our development will be cutting edge research.

"This, in turn, will provide farmers with all the tools, analysis and information to make informed decisions for their own businesses.

"Teagasc continues to play a leading role in the area and I commend them for their pioneering and innovative work.”

NASRIC will provide practical integrated solutions for farmers and other stakeholders to improve soil health, restore and protect biodiversity, improve water quality, reduce emissions of greenhouse gases and ammonia and enhance soil carbon sequestration.

Research at the centre will focus on the development, testing and implementation of innovative technologies to facilitate farmers to combine economic and environmental sustainability.

Director of Teagasc, Professor Frank O'Mara added: “The centre will provide technical support to policymakers and the wider agri-food and land-use sectors to achieve sustainability targets.

"NASRIC will accommodate up to 85 staff, consisting of research scientists, technical and support staff, to undertake the research necessary to underpin the sustainability of the sector."