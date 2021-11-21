Farmers to stage tractor-convoy protest in Dublin City today

IFA president, Tim Cullinan, said farmers have been left frustrated by a lack of government engagement
Farmers to stage tractor-convoy protest in Dublin City today

Tractors near Stephen's Green during a farmers' protest. File Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Sun, 21 Nov, 2021 - 10:33
Steven Heaney

Farmers from across the country are travelling to Dublin City this afternoon to protest against the Government's position on the Climate Action Plan and the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

More than 100 farmers, along with 80 tractors and other farm vehicles, are expected to drive along the capital's streets, with traffic likely to be disrupted.

The convoy is due to arrive at Merrion square at 2pm.

The Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) said that while it was conscious of the climate challenge and the need for farmers to play their part in reducing emissions, their incomes cannot be decimated.

IFA president, Tim Cullinan, said that farmers have been frustrated by a lack of government engagement.

"Obviously, around climate, we know now that we've been given a figure of a reduction in emission, but the figure we've got, we're not certain whether it’ll be a reduction of 22% or 30%," Mr Cullinan said.

"This is very concerning for farmers; they're very worried." 

Aside from the Climate Action Plan, Mr Cullinan said that the protestors want to see some reform around the CAP.

"We are very disappointed with the proposals that our minister has come forward with, in particular around pillar 2 and the national co-financing.

"There's definitely not enough funding there to keep farmers viable in rural Ireland and protect the rural economy," he told Newstalk.

An Garda Síochána have said that people travelling through Dublin City today should allow for extra time onto their journeys.  

FarmersFarmingAgriculture#Climate ChangeClimate Action PlanCommon Agricultural PolicyOrganisation: Irish Farmers Association
