Bird Flu control measures to be introduced across Ireland

Stringent biosecurity measures for birds and poultry are set to come into effect across the island from Wednesday, November 17, in a bid to stop Avian influenza from spreading into Irish commercial poultry flocks.

The virus, which is known colloquially as 'bird flu', has the potential to wipe out whole flocks within 48 hours and circulates naturally in wild birds in continental Europe.

Backyard and free-range flocks are particularly vulnerable as they spend time outdoors, with October to April considered the high-risk period for the virus as it can be carried to the island during migration.

Avian influenza is a notifiable disease, which means anyone who suspects an animal to be affected must, by law, report it to the Department of Agriculture.

In the last fortnight five outbreaks of the highly-pathogenic strain H5N1 have been confirmed in wild birds in Ireland, including cases in Roscommon, Offaly, Donegal, Galway and Kerry.

The term 'highly pathogenic', is used to denote a version of the virus that spreads very quickly, causing serious disease with the potential to wipe out whole flocks of most poultry species.

However, while the virus can cause serious disease in poultry and other birds, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has confirmed that human infection is extremely rare, and properly cooked poultry and poultry products, including eggs, remain safe to eat.

Outbreaks have also been detected in captive birds and poultry flocks in five different locations in Britain.

The detection of highly pathogenic strains of the virus in commercial poultry flocks can also have implications for international trade. For example, because H5N1 has now been confirmed in poultry in Britain, the UK is no longer considered free from Avian influenza under the World Organisation for Animal Health rules.

Avian Influenza Prevention Zone declared in NI

Northern Ireland Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots said it was likely the virus was already present in birds in the region, as he declared an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone will come into effect from midnight on November 17.

The move places a legal requirement on all bird keepers in Northern Ireland to follow strict biosecurity measures and applies to pet birds, backyard and hobby flocks, as well as commercial flocks.

Minister Poots said: “The recent positive findings of H5N1 in wild birds in the Republic of Ireland suggest that the disease may already be present here in Northern Ireland.

"I have, therefore, taken the decision to declare an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone from midnight November 17 based on sound expert advice and in consultation with industry.

“This is a necessary precautionary step that requires all bird keepers to take appropriate action to review and enhance the measures to protect their birds from this highly infectious disease.”

Northern Ireland chief veterinary officer Dr Robert Huey added: “This introduction of the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone is necessary to help prevent any contact that wild birds might otherwise have with poultry or other captive birds.

"It reduces the risk of contamination from the virus to food and water provided to poultry and other captive birds, therefore, reducing the opportunity for the disease to spread between premises.

“I am urging all flock keepers, even if you keep just one bird, to take action now to improve biosecurity in order to prevent an incursion of the disease into our poultry flock. If Avian influenza were to enter our Northern Ireland flock, it would have a significant and devastating impact on our poultry industry, international trade and the wider economy.”