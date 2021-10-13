Cattle Advice: Great grazing conditions continue

Cattle outdoors for a while yet, hopefully

This year has had its ups and downs with regard to grazing conditions, but at least the backend of the year has been kind so far. The ideal grazing conditions of September and October have been a great bonus for livestock producers as it will hopefully reduce winter silage requirements and pressure on slurry stores. Underfoot conditions are generally excellent, with minimal damage to ground and excellent graze outs.

Growth has continued to be good over recent weeks. At this time of year, we start looking at close-off dates, depending on stocking rate, demand and land type. It may be the case that you will get one more grazing from paddocks that you may have planned not to. Undoubtedly growth has been fantastic, but you really must look to next spring at this stage. Are animals performing as you require from Late October grass and what grass will you have left for turnout in the spring?

Thankfully, all have plenty of fodder saved for the winter and there is no need to stretch the grazing season beyond necessary. Grazing too late or damaging ground will not help to achieve optimum animal performance before housing. It will also result in there not being sufficient grass available to get animals out early next spring if weather conditions allowed.

Animal Performance from grass in October and beyond

Weanlings that remain out, unless they are being supplemented with concentrates and/or quality forage are unlikely to be achieving growth targets. This is more of an issue if these are heifers you intend on breeding to calve down next autumn or even spring 2023. These heifers need to be growing well and in a positive energy status in order to reach sexual maturity and begin cycling well in advance of the breeding season. For bulls or bullocks you intend on selling next spring any reduced weight gain now will significantly lower your sale price. Spring calves still with cows are benefiting hugely from a good quality creep feed as the power has gone out of grass and cows milk volume has dropped significantly as they near drying off.

Autumn Calving Sucklers

Try to keep cows rearing calves on the best quality grass possible as this will help maintain cow milk yield and quality while also improving her ability to return to cycling. Forcing these cows to graze very tight is not ideal at this time of year as grass is low in Dry Matter and energy, keep them on good covers. As nights get colder it is critical that Magnesium supplementation is done right with an ample supply of licks for the number of cows in the group. One bucket per 20 cows.

Grazing heavy covers and setting ground up for 2022 Silage

If your farm is lightly stocked then you can afford to graze on as demand will not be very high in the spring. However, if you are heavily stocked at turn out next spring then you really need to consider housing some stock relatively soon. Obviously, it is better to graze off any heavy covers in order to ensure sward quality next spring. If you are exclusively grazing silage fields then that is a different story as next year’s crop will benefit from being grazed tight in the backend of the year. In fact, it is evident that those who graze silage ground tightly in November without doing damage rather than grazing it in the spring, tend to produce an excellent first cut each year. This is down to being able to take a much earlier cut as the ground will all have been grazed tight before the new year.

Cull Cows

There are plenty of culls being fed at the moment from both beef and dairy herds.

The key with these is to get them fit for slaughter by early December. Unlike young cattle which are often still growing while being finished, cull cows have fully grown.

This means that once you supply the energy they require for maintenance all extra energy will go towards laying down meat and fat. An intensive feeding period is advised for culls to achieve optimum performance and return. Cull diets do not require a lot of protein but the energy density should be high in order to get a good finish and acceptable fat cover. The big question is, will fleshy culls do better in the factory or the mart these days. Keep an eye on local trends in this regard before deciding which route to go.