Strong trade continues across all Marts

1,200 cattle were sold at Kilmallock mart on Monday, with 350 weanlings sold at the same mart on Tuesday night. The mart trade continues to be strong, not only in Kilmallock but right across the country.

Bullocks in Kilmallock sold for up to €1,640 a head or €2.64 per kg. Dry cows sold for up to €1,260 a head or €1.92 per kg.

Heifers here sold for up to €1,380 a head or €2.53 per kg. There were 21 dairy animals up for grabs with a top price of €1,520 paid. Breeding dairy heifers hit €840 a head.

Heavy bulls made up to €1,340 a head. Up to €540 was paid in the calf ring.

In the suckler ring a 5 year old Hereford (calving in December) sold for €1,580.

On Saturday last the Corridan Pedigree Aberdeen Angus herd was sold. The bull, Clara Prince, sold for €4,800.

Cows and heifers on the day sold for up to €4,000 a head.

There will be a weanling sale every Tuesday evening at Kilmallock mart until early December. Intake from 2pm with the sale starting at 6pm.

Kilmallock Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 4 Lim steers 378kg 910 4 Hr steers 389kg 870 3 Ch steers 545kg 1180 6 Sim steers 504kg 1110 2 AA steers 485kg 1100 2 Lim steers 410kg 1080 6 Hr steers 509kg 1080

Macroom mart manager Jerh O’Sullivan gave us this report following Saturday’s mart sale.

“We had 1000 cattle on offer here in Macroom with a super trade. Bullocks were up on last week, heifer prices were similar.

“Weanlings were a great trade with smaller numbers on offer.”

Dry cows here sold from €205 to €825 with the kilo. Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bullocks in Macroom on Saturday made from €330 to €718 with their weight. Continental bullocks sold from €299 to €837 with their weight.

Macroom Saturday No Breed Sex Weight € 5 AA steers 622kg 1340 4 Hr steers 467kg 5 Ch steers 523kg 1 Sh steer 830kg 1600 2 Lm steers 467kg 1 Lm heifer 300kg 800 2 Ch heifers 357kg 840

Jonathan O’Sullivan, Dungarvan mart manager, gave us the following report after Monday’s cattle sale. “In Dungarvan mart we had a similar trade to last Monday with perhaps a slightly tougher trade for lighter heifers.”

Dungarvan Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 7 H steers 649kg 1470 5 Fr steers 470kg 880 6 Lm steers 434kg 970 3 AA heifers 418kg 880 1 Sim heifer 475kg 1060 1 AA cow 580kg 900 1 Fr cow 795kg 1240

In Skibbereen on Friday dry cows sold from €170 under to €870 with the kilo. Hereford and Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold from €285 to €845 with the kilo.

Heifers in Skibbereen made from €240 to €930 with their weight. Continental bullocks made from €340 to €899 with the kilo.

Weanling heifers in Skibbereen made from €225 to €548 with their weight. Weanling bulls made from €245 to €685 with the kilo.

Skibbereen Friday No Breed Sex Weight € 1 Lm steer 6610kg 1650 1 Ch steer 375kg 990 2 AA steers 645kg 1490 4 Hr steers 473kg 1040 2 Lm steers 337kg 930 1 Lm heifer 540kg 1350 1 AA cow 800kg 1670

After Kanturk mart on Tuesday mart manager Seamus O’Keeffe gave us the following report,

“Kanturk Mart was bustling again on Tuesday with over 1000 animals up for auction.

“Prices were the same as last week, except for older cows out of the parlour and in poor condition. These proved harder to sell.

“Over all it was a great sale with a 98% clearance.

“Next Tuesday, October 19th, we will have a special entry of 45 February born Friesian heifer calves with an EBI of up to 217.”

Kanturk Tuesday No Breed Sex Weight € 1 Lm steer 565kg 1480 1 Hr steer 600kg 1260 1 AA steer 495kg 1080 1 AA heifer 571kg 1260 1 Hr heifer 600kg 1240 1 Hr cow 765kg 1430 1 AA cow 700kg 1200

Ann Keane of Clare Co-Op mart reported “Ennis Mart had a big sale of bullocks again on Friday with almost 700 on offer.

“The trade is holding very strong for the quality lots but the lesser quality easing a bit and some cattle beginning to show the effects of the bad weather over the last few weeks.

“The bullocks in the 400kg to 460kg bracket have slipped slightly, however average prices held on the week. Some heavy bullocks on offer on Friday.”

And looking back to Thursday’s sale Ann added, “On Thursday we had a big sale of cull cows, heifers and aged bulls with 709 on offer.

“Trade was strong yet again despite the large entry.

“Aged bulls averaged €1.76/kg and a top call of €2,210 was achieved for a Limousin of 1,100kg.

“There was some serious demand for fleshed stock with quite a number going North again with huge online activity.”