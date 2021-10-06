Marts Report: Lighter plainer cattle back €70 a head at the mart

As the rain begins to fall and the cold begins to bite, it's no surprise that the smaller lighter animal is losing his popularity at the mart.

The larger animal with a bit of condition, like a man with a good overcoat, is more appealing right now and more suited to the wintery conditions.

The lighter, plainer animal is back in price. Plainer Friesian bullocks are back about €70 a head this week.

As winter sets in buyers are more reluctant to part with money for the plainer sort of fellow.

Nora O’Connor, Kiskeam receiving Supreme Champion Prize from Southern Milling Representatives William O'Flynn and Sean Ryan. Also pictured are John Cott Kanturk Mart and Peter O’Connell Judge.

Bandon mart on Monday had 140 calves on offer with Friesian bull calves selling from €95 to €125 a head.

Dry cows in Bandon sold from €125 to €720 with the kilo.

Friesian bullocks sold from €217 to €420 with the kilo. Hereford and Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold from €305 to €683 with the kilo.

Continental bullocks sold from €460 to €775 with their weight. Heifers made from €325 to €640 with the kilo.

Bandon Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 4 Fr steers 332kg 530 5 Fr steers 514kg 870 4 AA steers 315kg 670 2 Hr steers 475kg 1050 1 BB steer 410kg 8701 1 Fr cow 475kg 850 1 Fr cow 690kg 1070

Kilmallock mart also on Monday had 1100 cattle on offer. Prices continue to be very strong, according to the mart.

Bullocks (87 pens on offer in Kilmallock) sold for up to €1,790 a head or €2.68 per kg. Dry cows (100 on offer) made up to €1,770 a head or €2.23 per kg.

Heifers sold for up to €1,500 a head or €2.97 per kg. Dairy stock sold for up to €1,400. Breeding dairy heifers sold for up to €820 a head.

Factory bulls made up to €1,620 a head.

Runners sold for up to €600 (paid for an April born Aberdeen Angus bull) and young calves made up to €350.

In the suckler ring a 6 year old Hereford and her Charolais heifer calf made €1,860.

Weanling sales continue every Tuesday night (starts at 6pm) in Kilmallock mart for the remainder of the season.

On this coming Saturday a dispersal sale of the Corridan Pedigree Angus Herd will take place. 20 top class cows and 1 bull will be on offer, with the sale beginning at 1pm.

Kilmallock Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 4 Lim steers 379kg 930 6 Hr steers 373kg 920 2 Ch steers 373kg 880 2 Lim steers 340kg 830 8 AA steers 391kg 830 4 AA steers 364kg 790 6 Fr steers 393kg 670

It was a full house at Kanturk mart on Tuesday. The mart had a weanling show and sale, that brought in the crowd as well as the cattle. Mart manager Seamus O'Keeffe gave us this report.

"Kanturk Mart was packed to the rafters for Tuesday's sale with over 1000 animals up for auction," Seamus said.

"Prices are still holding steady. We held our Spring Born Weanling Show and Sale on Tuesday which was sponsored by Southern Milling.

William O’Connor, Rathmore receiving Reserve Champion Prize from Southern Milling Representatives William O’Flynn and Sean Ryan. Also pictured are John Cott Kanturk Mart and Peter O’Connell Judge.

"The Supreme Champion was awarded to a Limousin bull owned by Mrs Nora O’Connor, Kiskeam. The bull weighed 300kg and sold for €760.

"Reserve Champion was awarded to a Charolais bull owned by Mr. William O’ Connor, Rathmore. This animal weighed 410kg and sold for €950.

"Our next Weanling Show and Sale takes place on November 2nd."

Kanturk Tuesday No Breed Sex Weight € 1 Lm steer 620kg 1500 1 Lm steer 495kg 1160 1 Hr steer 585kg 1250 1 BB heifer 480kg 1080 1 Hr heifer 525kg 1160 1 Lm cow 755kg 1300 1 BB cow 575kg 1210

Jonathan O’Sullivan, Dungarvan mart manager, gave us this report following Monday's mart sale. "There was an improved trade for forward cattle but a little tougher for lighter cattle this week."

Dungarvan Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 7 AA steers 481kg 1110 6 Hr steers 560kg 1190 6 Lim steers 460kg 1100 5 Fr steers 413kg 790 5 AA heifers 468kg 1020 3 Ch heifers 233kg 590 1 AA cow 695kg 1240

Next to Ann Keane and a report on the sale of bullocks at Ennis mart on Friday, "We had a serious sale of bullocks on Friday with just over 700 on offer.

"There was a great mix of stores and forward cattle, continental and traditional breeds."

And looking back to Thursday's sale of heifers, dry cows and aged bulls at the same mart, Ann added, "The month finished strong, with 550 cattle on offer in the cull cow and heifer rings. With 20 aged bulls available also.

"The trade was pretty strong overall and again a great demand for quality stock in all rings.

"Aged bulls averaged €1.84/kg. Cull cows hit a high of €2,470 a head."