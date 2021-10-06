Marts Report: Lighter plainer cattle back €70 a head at the mart

Latest mart prices from Bandon, Ennis, Kilmallock and Kanturk
Marts Report: Lighter plainer cattle back €70 a head at the mart

A Charolais bull born November 2020 weighing 540 kilos sold for €1,250 at a sale in Skibbereen Mart. Photo O'Gorman Photography.

Wed, 06 Oct, 2021 - 10:44
Denis Lehane

As the rain begins to fall and the cold begins to bite, it's no surprise that the smaller lighter animal is losing his popularity at the mart.

The larger animal with a bit of condition, like a man with a good overcoat, is more appealing right now and more suited to the wintery conditions.

The lighter, plainer animal is back in price. Plainer Friesian bullocks are back about €70 a head this week.

As winter sets in buyers are more reluctant to part with money for the plainer sort of fellow.

Nora O’Connor, Kiskeam receiving Supreme Champion Prize from Southern Milling Representatives William O'Flynn and Sean Ryan. Also pictured are John Cott Kanturk Mart and Peter O’Connell Judge.
Nora O’Connor, Kiskeam receiving Supreme Champion Prize from Southern Milling Representatives William O'Flynn and Sean Ryan. Also pictured are John Cott Kanturk Mart and Peter O’Connell Judge.

Bandon mart on Monday had 140 calves on offer with Friesian bull calves selling from €95 to €125 a head.

Dry cows in Bandon sold from €125 to €720 with the kilo.

Friesian bullocks sold from €217 to €420 with the kilo. Hereford and Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold from €305 to €683 with the kilo.

Continental bullocks sold from €460 to €775 with their weight. Heifers made from €325 to €640 with the kilo.

Bandon

Monday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

4

Fr

steers

332kg

530

5

Fr

steers

514kg

870

4

AA

steers

315kg

670

2

Hr

steers

475kg

1050

1

BB

steer

410kg

8701

1

Fr

cow

475kg

850

1

Fr

cow

690kg

1070

Kilmallock mart also on Monday had 1100 cattle on offer. Prices continue to be very strong, according to the mart.

Bullocks (87 pens on offer in Kilmallock) sold for up to €1,790 a head or €2.68 per kg. Dry cows (100 on offer) made up to €1,770 a head or €2.23 per kg.

Heifers sold for up to €1,500 a head or €2.97 per kg. Dairy stock sold for up to €1,400. Breeding dairy heifers sold for up to €820 a head.

Factory bulls made up to €1,620 a head.

Runners sold for up to €600 (paid for an April born Aberdeen Angus bull) and young calves made up to €350.

In the suckler ring a 6 year old Hereford and her Charolais heifer calf made €1,860.

Weanling sales continue every Tuesday night (starts at 6pm) in Kilmallock mart for the remainder of the season.

On this coming Saturday a dispersal sale of the Corridan Pedigree Angus Herd will take place. 20 top class cows and 1 bull will be on offer, with the sale beginning at 1pm.

Kilmallock

Monday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

4

Lim

steers

379kg

930

6

Hr

steers

373kg

920

2

Ch

steers

373kg

880

2

Lim

steers

340kg

830

8

AA

steers

391kg

830

4

AA

steers

364kg

790

6

Fr

steers

393kg

670

It was a full house at Kanturk mart on Tuesday. The mart had a weanling show and sale, that brought in the crowd as well as the cattle. Mart manager Seamus O'Keeffe gave us this report.

"Kanturk Mart was packed to the rafters for Tuesday's sale with over 1000 animals up for auction," Seamus said.

"Prices are still holding steady. We held our Spring Born Weanling Show and Sale on Tuesday which was sponsored by Southern Milling.

William O’Connor, Rathmore receiving Reserve Champion Prize from Southern Milling Representatives William O’Flynn and Sean Ryan. Also pictured are John Cott Kanturk Mart and Peter O’Connell Judge.
William O’Connor, Rathmore receiving Reserve Champion Prize from Southern Milling Representatives William O’Flynn and Sean Ryan. Also pictured are John Cott Kanturk Mart and Peter O’Connell Judge.

"The Supreme Champion was awarded to a Limousin bull owned by Mrs Nora O’Connor, Kiskeam. The bull weighed 300kg and sold for €760.

"Reserve Champion was awarded to a Charolais bull owned by Mr. William O’ Connor, Rathmore. This animal weighed 410kg and sold for €950.

"Our next Weanling Show and Sale takes place on November 2nd."

Kanturk

Tuesday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

1

Lm

steer

620kg

1500

1

Lm

steer

495kg

1160

1

Hr

steer

585kg

1250

1

BB

heifer

480kg

1080

1

Hr

heifer

525kg

1160

1

Lm

cow

755kg

1300

1

BB

cow

575kg

1210

Jonathan O’Sullivan, Dungarvan mart manager, gave us this report following Monday's mart sale. "There was an improved trade for forward cattle but a little tougher for lighter cattle this week."

Dungarvan

Monday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

7

AA

steers

481kg

1110

6

Hr

steers

560kg

1190

6

Lim

steers

460kg

1100

5

Fr

steers

413kg

790

5

AA

heifers

468kg

1020

3

Ch

heifers

233kg

590

1

AA

cow

695kg

1240

Next to Ann Keane and a report on the sale of bullocks at Ennis mart on Friday, "We had a serious sale of bullocks on Friday with just over 700 on offer.

"There was a great mix of stores and forward cattle, continental and traditional breeds."

And looking back to Thursday's sale of heifers, dry cows and aged bulls at the same mart, Ann added, "The month finished strong, with 550 cattle on offer in the cull cow and heifer rings. With 20 aged bulls available also.

"The trade was pretty strong overall and again a great demand for quality stock in all rings.

"Aged bulls averaged €1.84/kg. Cull cows hit a high of €2,470 a head."

Ennis

Thursday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

1

Ch

steer

855kg

2070

1

Lm

steer

465kg

1390

5

Fr

steers

498kg

950

1

BB

steer

645kg

1800

4

Hr

steers

481kg

1000

1

Lm

steer

525kg

1590

4

Hr

steers

628kg

1350

More in this section

Iconic Irish Dexter breed introduced to the Áras Iconic Irish Dexter breed introduced to the Áras
Beef Report Difficult for finishers to get much above 420c per kg Beef Report: Difficult for finishers to get much above 420c per kg for steers
Sheep Report: Market for lamb remains strong as finishers continue to benefit Sheep Report: Market for lamb remains strong as finishers continue to benefit
Butcher cutting pork at the meat manufacturing.

Pig meat sector wants fast-tracked permits for workers from outside Europe

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices