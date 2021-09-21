I want to sell our home but my co-owner doesn't

Dear Karen,

I bought a house ten years ago with a friend of mine. We own the property as tenants in common in equal shares. About five years ago, I moved out as I was getting married and bought a house with my husband and we have been living in our new house since then. My friend remained in the property and we came to an agreement that she would pay the mortgage as she was living in the house.

However, given the rising residential prices recently, I would like to sell the house. I approached my friend about selling or whether she would be in a position to buy out my share but she said she’s not in a position to do that and would prefer to wait another few years to get a mortgage to buy my share out? I don’t want to wait as it is a good time to sell. What are my options?

Dear Reader,

On paper, you and your friend are listed as co-owners in equal shares of the property. I presume you are jointly named on the mortgage deed. You say you came to an agreement that your friend would pay the mortgage and remain in the house and you would live elsewhere. You have not mentioned as to whether or not there was any paperwork in place such as a co-ownership agreement that would dictate what would happen if one of you wished to sell, what would happen on each other’s death etc.

At the outset, my clear advice to anyone thinking of buying a property with a friend, colleague or even a boyfriend/girlfriend to avoid future problems is agree at the outset who owns what under what terms and what should happen to the property should one or more people want to sell or maybe need to move. There needs to be a formal contract, ideally drawn up by a solicitor and both parties need independent legal advice.

Your current arrangement seems to be governed by the title and the mortgage and the verbal agreement between you when you decided to leave the property several years ago to buy a property with your now husband. I am assuming that there is no co-ownership agreement in place. Under that, your friend agreed to pay the full mortgage for the property but nothing appears to have been said about the ownership.

On the basis it would appear you still share the ownership, it is quite messy and there are only really two ways to sort this out. The most expensive way to sort this out is to force a sale through an application for partition before the courts. As it is not possible to subdivide a house as might be possible with land i.e. give your friend one portion of the house and give you the other portion, the court will order a sale. This will obviously mean increased legal fees for both you and your friend.

The most practical and sensible approach would be that you and your friend reach an agreement. It might not be possible between yourselves directly and you might both need to instruct solicitors to try and hammer out an agreement that you are both reasonably satisfied with, I have not been given any information as to what would be the likely profit that the property would be making, how much equity is in the house and the amount owed on the mortgage to date. If there was enough equity leftover in the house in respect of your friend's one-half share, it might be possible for your friend to raise the deposit on their own and they obviously can make mortgage repayments on their own as they have been doing so for the past number of years so it might be possible for the two of you to reach an agreement.

Karen Walsh, from a farming background, is a solicitor practicing in Walsh & Partners, Solicitors, 17, South Mall, Cork (021-4270200), and author of ‘Farming and the Law’. Walsh & Partners also specialises in personal injury claims, conveyancing, probate and family law.

