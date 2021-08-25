Marts Report: CAP fight for the suckler farmer continues

I was in Macroom Mart on Saturday to witness the mart's seasonal Show and Sale of weanling stock. At the sale, a Charolais owned by Christy Kelleher of Inchigeela took top honours. A super weanling from a farmer who is no stranger to producing high-quality stock.

It was the second time a weanling from the very same cow won at Macroom mart, Christy told me. The first time was eight years ago.

On Saturday his Charolais bull weighing 370kg made €1140.

After the sale, I spoke to Dermot Kelleher, Christy's dad. Dermot is the President of the ICSA, a farm organisation that fights for the under-pressure sheep and suckler farmer.

Never a man to mince his words, Dermot was quick in answering my question on if the fight to get a good deal for suckler farmers from the CAP is still alive.

Noel Nunan from Rusheeen Macroom checks his weanlings in at the special show and sale at Macroom Mart on Saturday. Picture: James Treacy

"Of course it is," Dermot said. "The fight continues.

"There are three things we need to keep in mind with the CAP. The first is that we need to protect the active farmer.

"The person trying to sustain a living from beef, sheep and suckler farming. There is no point in supporting what is called the armchair farmer.

"The second point is that the Basic Farm Payment scheme was originally set up to look after the income of sheep, suckler and tillage farmers. This has been forgotten."

"And this is clear to be seen right now with dairy farmers in receipt of the highest payment per acre. The dairy farmer is now ahead of all other sectors in farming with regards to the CAP, and this is wrong."

At Macroom mart on Saturday Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bullocks made from €1.90/kg to €2.25/kg.

Continental bullocks made from €2/kg to €2.55/kg. Heifers in Macroom on Saturday made from €2/kg to €2.30/kg.

Macroom Saturday No Breed Sex Weight € 2 Lm steers 865kg 1790 1 Lm steer 615kg 1430 1 AA heifer 660kg 1400 1 Lm heifer 440kg 1000 1 Ch heifer 580kg 1240 3 AA heifers 503kg 1115 2 AA heifers 450kg 945

And while none of us down here in the south want to talk about that match on Sunday, I guess we simply have to accept the loss and make the best of it.

And that is exactly what happened at Kanturk mart on Tuesday, as Seamus O'Keeffe explains.

"It was a tough day here in Kanturk mart on Tuesday with all our great Limerick customers giving us a slagging over the match on Sunday.

"Colette, our secretary, who is a proud Limerick woman insisted on having “Limerick You’re a Lady” played through our sound system.

"In fairness, Limerick were deserving winners and congratulations to them. Cork hurlers are a team to watch out for in the future.

"But now back to business. We had a great sale again on Tuesday with 420 cattle and calves on offer, and a great demand for all types of cattle. Prices are holding steady."

Kanturk Tuesday No Breed Sex Weight € 1 Hr steer 722kg 1470 1 Ch steer 445kg 1010 1 Lm heifer 490kg 1180 1 Lm heifer 417kg 930 1 Hr heifer 615kg 1290 1 Sim cow 855kg 1700 1 Fr cow 725kg 1160

Kilmallock mart had an important reminder for those selling calves. From September 1st all calves over 42 days will need to be T.B tested. So, this coming Monday, August 30th is the last day to sell calves that are 120 days or younger without a test. You have been warned!

And so back to last Monday's cattle sale. Numbers were back but prices certainly were not. The trade saw an improvement, if anything, on the previous week.

Bullocks sold for up to €1480 a head or €2.33 per kg. Dry cows made up to €1700 a head or €1.93 per kg. Heifers sold for up to €1390 a head or €2.30 per kg. Dairy stock sold for up to €1420 (paid for a 4-year-old calved cow), and sucklers made up to €1470 (paid for a 4-year-old Hereford and her Hereford bull calf). Factory bulls made up to €1780 a head. In the calf ring runners hit €600 a head (paid for a March born Limousin bull).

Kilmallock Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 3 Hr steers 387kg 850 3 AA steers 370kg 780 2 Lim steers 278kg 640 6 Fr steers 364kg 640 2 Ch steers 523kg 1220 2 Au steers 540kg 1180 8 Fr steers 518kg 990

In Dungarvan mart on Monday, it was a case of some fancy cattle and some fancy prices.

"We saw some exceptional cattle here on view at Dungarvan mart on Monday, leading to a great trade and a great demand for Continental cattle." Dungarvan Mart manager Jonathan O'Sullivan reported.

"Prices also holding strong for Angus, Hereford and Friesian cattle also."

Dungarvan Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 11 AA steers 310kg 750 4 Hr steers 350kg 780 7 Lim steers 540kg 1370 4 AA heifers 455kg 970 2 Lim heifers 440kg 1060 1 Sh cow 660kg 1060 1 Fr cow 730kg 1140

In Bandon mart on Monday dry cows sold from €70 to €795 with the kilo.

Friesian bullocks made from €250 to €410 with the kilo. Hereford and Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold from €225 to €745 with the kilo. Continental bullocks sold from €700 to €892 with the kilo.

Heifers made from €395 to €595 with the kilo.

Bandon Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 3 Ch steers 540kg 1240 2 Lm steers 605kg 1400 1 Hr steer 265kg 490 1 AA steer 560kg 1270 2 Hr heifers 387kg 780 1 Fr cow 545kg 860 1 Fr cow 670kg 1040

In Skibbereen on Friday dry cows sold from €40 to €930 with the kilo. Hereford and Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold from €260 to €630 with the kilo.

Heifers in Skibbereen made from €300 to €790 with their weight. Continental bullocks made from €350 to €718 with the kilo.