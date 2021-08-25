Marts Report: CAP fight for the suckler farmer continues

Latest prices from Macroom, Skibbereen, Dungarvan, Kilmallock, Bandon and Kanturk
Marts Report: CAP fight for the suckler farmer continues

Supreme Champion Weanling in Macrom mart on Saturday. Pictured are Christy Kelleher (owner) Inchigeela, John O'Mahony Mart Manager and Dermot Kelleher Inchigeela. The Charolais bull weighing 370kg sold for €1,140.

Wed, 25 Aug, 2021 - 08:44
Denis Lehane

I was in Macroom Mart on Saturday to witness the mart's seasonal Show and Sale of weanling stock. At the sale, a Charolais owned by Christy Kelleher of Inchigeela took top honours. A super weanling from a farmer who is no stranger to producing high-quality stock.

It was the second time a weanling from the very same cow won at Macroom mart, Christy told me. The first time was eight years ago.

On Saturday his Charolais bull weighing 370kg made €1140.

After the sale, I spoke to Dermot Kelleher, Christy's dad. Dermot is the President of the ICSA, a farm organisation that fights for the under-pressure sheep and suckler farmer.

Never a man to mince his words, Dermot was quick in answering my question on if the fight to get a good deal for suckler farmers from the CAP is still alive.

Noel Nunan from Rusheeen Macroom checks his weanlings in at the special show and sale at Macroom Mart on Saturday. Picture: James Treacy
Noel Nunan from Rusheeen Macroom checks his weanlings in at the special show and sale at Macroom Mart on Saturday. Picture: James Treacy

"Of course it is," Dermot said. "The fight continues.

"There are three things we need to keep in mind with the CAP. The first is that we need to protect the active farmer.

"The person trying to sustain a living from beef, sheep and suckler farming. There is no point in supporting what is called the armchair farmer.

"The second point is that the Basic Farm Payment scheme was originally set up to look after the income of sheep, suckler and tillage farmers. This has been forgotten."

"And this is clear to be seen right now with dairy farmers in receipt of the highest payment per acre. The dairy farmer is now ahead of all other sectors in farming with regards to the CAP, and this is wrong."

At Macroom mart on Saturday Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bullocks made from €1.90/kg to €2.25/kg.

Continental bullocks made from €2/kg to €2.55/kg. Heifers in Macroom on Saturday made from €2/kg to €2.30/kg.

Macroom

Saturday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

2

Lm

steers

865kg

1790

1

Lm

steer

615kg

1430

1

AA

heifer

660kg

1400

1

Lm

heifer

440kg

1000

1

Ch

heifer

580kg

1240

3

AA

heifers

503kg

1115

2

AA

heifers

450kg

945

And while none of us down here in the south want to talk about that match on Sunday, I guess we simply have to accept the loss and make the best of it.

And that is exactly what happened at Kanturk mart on Tuesday, as Seamus O'Keeffe explains.

"It was a tough day here in Kanturk mart on Tuesday with all our great Limerick customers giving us a slagging over the match on Sunday.

"Colette, our secretary, who is a proud Limerick woman insisted on having “Limerick You’re a Lady” played through our sound system.

"In fairness, Limerick were deserving winners and congratulations to them. Cork hurlers are a team to watch out for in the future.

"But now back to business. We had a great sale again on Tuesday with 420 cattle and calves on offer, and a great demand for all types of cattle. Prices are holding steady."

Kanturk

Tuesday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

1

Hr

steer

722kg

1470

1

Ch

steer

445kg

1010

1

Lm

heifer

490kg

1180

1

Lm

heifer

417kg

930

1

Hr

heifer

615kg

1290

1

Sim

cow

855kg

1700

1

Fr

cow

725kg

1160

Kilmallock mart had an important reminder for those selling calves. From September 1st all calves over 42 days will need to be T.B tested. So, this coming Monday, August 30th is the last day to sell calves that are 120 days or younger without a test. You have been warned!

And so back to last Monday's cattle sale. Numbers were back but prices certainly were not. The trade saw an improvement, if anything, on the previous week.

Bullocks sold for up to €1480 a head or €2.33 per kg. Dry cows made up to €1700 a head or €1.93 per kg. Heifers sold for up to €1390 a head or €2.30 per kg. Dairy stock sold for up to €1420 (paid for a 4-year-old calved cow), and sucklers made up to €1470 (paid for a 4-year-old Hereford and her Hereford bull calf). Factory bulls made up to €1780 a head. In the calf ring runners hit €600 a head (paid for a March born Limousin bull).

Kilmallock

Monday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

3

Hr

steers

387kg

850

3

AA

steers

370kg

780

2

Lim

steers

278kg

640

6

Fr

steers

364kg

640

2

Ch

steers

523kg

1220

2

Au

steers

540kg

1180

8

Fr

steers

518kg

990

In Dungarvan mart on Monday, it was a case of some fancy cattle and some fancy prices.

"We saw some exceptional cattle here on view at Dungarvan mart on Monday, leading to a great trade and a great demand for Continental cattle." Dungarvan Mart manager Jonathan O'Sullivan reported.

"Prices also holding strong for Angus, Hereford and Friesian cattle also."

Dungarvan

Monday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

11

AA

steers

310kg

750

4

Hr

steers

350kg

780

7

Lim

steers

540kg

1370

4

AA

heifers

455kg

970

2

Lim

heifers

440kg

1060

1

Sh

cow

660kg

1060

1

Fr

cow

730kg

1140

In Bandon mart on Monday dry cows sold from €70 to €795 with the kilo.

Friesian bullocks made from €250 to €410 with the kilo. Hereford and Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold from €225 to €745 with the kilo. Continental bullocks sold from €700 to €892 with the kilo.

Heifers made from €395 to €595 with the kilo.

Bandon

Monday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

3

Ch

steers

540kg

1240

2

Lm

steers

605kg

1400

1

Hr

steer

265kg

490

1

AA

steer

560kg

1270

2

Hr

heifers

387kg

780

1

Fr

cow

545kg

860

1

Fr

cow

670kg

1040

In Skibbereen on Friday dry cows sold from €40 to €930 with the kilo. Hereford and Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold from €260 to €630 with the kilo.

Heifers in Skibbereen made from €300 to €790 with their weight. Continental bullocks made from €350 to €718 with the kilo.

Skibbereen

Friday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

2

Lm

steers

572kg

1290

3

Ch

steers

398kg

980

2

AA

steers

580kg

1210

4

Hr

steers

428kg

960

2

Lm

heifers

602kg

1380

1

Ch

cow

950kg

1880

1

Sim

cow

715kg

1260

