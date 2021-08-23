What the IFA is proposing in its Budget 2022 submission

The IFA has published its 2022 Pre-Budget submission this past week. The organisation notes that Irish agriculture is in a perilous position with Irish farmers facing an increasingly uncertain future.

The document makes a number of asks including ‘full funding for existing farm schemes in the CAP Transition Period which continues through 2022’ along with putting in place ‘appropriate agri-taxation measures to support the sustainable growth and efficient restructuring of the sector’.

The document also highlights previous Government commitments in their Programme for Government Our Shared Future to ringfence €1.5bn of carbon tax receipts, over the next ten years for an agri-environment scheme referred to as ‘REPS-2’, with the IFA looking for confirmation that his funding will be given in addition to co-financing.

On the tax side, the IFA suggest that accelerated capital allowances, giving a faster write off against income tax would assist in creating an incentive for emission-efficient investment. The IFA cleverly responds to the Government's ten-year strategy by making proposals that will aid farmers mirroring the three pillars of economic sustainability, environmental sustainability and social sustainability which formed the backbone of the Government's vision for Irish Agriculture in their document Food Vision 2030 published just a short few weeks ago.

On the economic front, farmers can, it is suggested, be supported in a number of ways. The document includes for example the request for an appropriately drafted and funded grant aid scheme (TAMS), with access to low-cost loans, the introduction of a national food ombudsman, an expansion of environmental schemes, financial support for farmers to set up Producer Organisation and a Walks Scheme.

On scheme funding the budget submission recognises new pilot schemes introduced in 2021 including the Dairy Beef Calf Pilot Scheme, Straw Incorporation Measure and the Results-Based Environment Agri Pilot Project, the IFA make a call for increased funding from 35m to 92.5m for 2022 to support a broadening of pilot schemes in advance of formal scheme introductions.

On the tax side, the IFA is requesting that stamp duty on farmland is brought back to residential rates of 1% on purchases up to €1m and 2% thereafter. The submission also calls for an extension of the young trained farmer stamp duty relief, and an extension of young trained farmer stock relief both of which are scheduled to expire at the end of this year.

On the Succession Tax Credit worth up to €5,000 per annum, which is available to farmers and their successors who sign up to a farm partnership layered up with a succession plan, the IFA note that just 175 and 290 farmers availed of the relief in years 2017 and 2018 with the IFA requesting that the scheme should be enhanced with greater capacity to use the credit against off-farm income. A novel suggestion is put forward that Favourite Niece/Favourite nephew relief which works to treat such a successor as having the same position as a child for gift tax purposes should be widened into a Favourite Successor tax relief meaning persons other than direct blood nieces and nephews could receive the gift or inheritance of a farm under a much more favourable regime.

The triple combination of having the capacity to transfer land at an effective gift tax rate of 3.3% or less where criteria are satisfied, along with the income tax exemption for leases of farmland, and an underlying strong rental market are conspiring to push farmland prices further away from farmers reach.

The IFA has stepped up to the plate in challenging the overuse of Agricultural Relief as a mechanism for wealthy individuals to pass on assets tax-efficiently to successors. The IFA proposes that the transferor or transferee or a combination of both must pass the active farmer test set out under the current agricultural relief clause for a minimum of 15 years and separately, that land which is bought and subsequently leased to an active farmer, the time covered by such a lease will not count in meeting the 15-year minimum period.

On a separate matter, the IFA also make a very sound suggestion that Agricultural Relief should be available where a farm is transferred into joint names of a successor and their spouse/civil partner. The IFA makes the point that ‘if the asset is transferred into joint names initially, then there is likely to be a higher active participation by the two spouses in the running of the farm enterprise.’

The IFA is also calling for a tax deferral scheme to support farmers who take action to set aside rainy day funds. Such schemes already exist in other countries such as Australia and New Zealand to incentivise farmers to take personal action to address volatility.

The IFA proposes an agricultural Rainy-Day Fund would allow farmers to put aside a small percentage of their gross receipts, whether in their co-op, specially assigned bank account or State Farm Volatility Fund, which could be used by the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA), the deferred funds could subsequently be drawn down within the next five years and the tax due would be paid on the year of withdrawal.

All in all the document is comprehensive and well balanced with sound reasoning behind each proposal.

Kieran Coughlan is a Chartered Certified Accountant and Chartered Tax Advisor.