The Presbytery on 19 acres near Killarney currently attracting offers

The Presbytery on 19 acres near Killarney currently attracting offers

The home was built in the 1890s and was used as a presbytery.

Fri, 20 Aug, 2021 - 10:00
Conor Power

There is a strong mixture of interest on a smallholding near the village of Beaufort, Co Kerry that’s new to the market jointly with Killarney agents Ken O’Sullivan & Co and Sherry Fitzgerald.

Not only is there an attractive parcel of 18.9 acres, but there also happens to be a very eye-catching two-storey period home on the site.

The home in question was built in the 1890s and was used as a presbytery. The local parish priest was resident in the house up until very recently, according to the selling agent.

Property Farming: Beaufort
Property Farming: Beaufort

“He was living in the house until about six months ago,” says Ken, “so you could certainly classify it as being currently in use.” The land, he says, is “top-quality land and free-draining”. It surrounds the house on three sides, with the public road forming the northern bounds of the holding and offering some generous road frontage.

In keeping with this property’s double attraction, it is being offered in two lots. Lot 1 consists of the residence on 3.58 acres (Guide price - €450,000). Lot 2 consists of 15.4 acres of agricultural land (guide price - €250,000/ €16,000 per acre). The entire holding including the house and 18.9 acres of land is at a guide price of €700,000.

The Victorian-era residence is described as being in reasonably good condition and offers approximately 230m2 of living space, with an additional detached garage, walled garden and orchard. The property is accessed via a mature tree-lined avenue and accommodation includes 3 reception rooms, 4 bedrooms, a chapel/prayer room, bathroom, kitchen and utility room/storage.

According to the selling agents, there are currently offers on all lots, coming from a mixture of farming and residential interests.

More in this section

Big weanling Show and Sale on the way for Macroom Big weanling Show and Sale on the way for Macroom
‘Ten years ago this was science fiction’: the rise of weedkilling robots ‘Ten years ago this was science fiction’: the rise of weedkilling robots
New measures to address the slurry storage deficit on 40% of dairy farms New measures to address the slurry storage deficit on 40% of dairy farms
The Presbytery on 19 acres near Killarney currently attracting offers

Beef Report: Prices offered this week reduced by a further 5 cents/kg

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices