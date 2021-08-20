The Presbytery on 19 acres near Killarney currently attracting offers

There is a strong mixture of interest on a smallholding near the village of Beaufort, Co Kerry that’s new to the market jointly with Killarney agents Ken O’Sullivan & Co and Sherry Fitzgerald.

Not only is there an attractive parcel of 18.9 acres, but there also happens to be a very eye-catching two-storey period home on the site.

The home in question was built in the 1890s and was used as a presbytery. The local parish priest was resident in the house up until very recently, according to the selling agent.

Property Farming: Beaufort

“He was living in the house until about six months ago,” says Ken, “so you could certainly classify it as being currently in use.” The land, he says, is “top-quality land and free-draining”. It surrounds the house on three sides, with the public road forming the northern bounds of the holding and offering some generous road frontage.

In keeping with this property’s double attraction, it is being offered in two lots. Lot 1 consists of the residence on 3.58 acres (Guide price - €450,000). Lot 2 consists of 15.4 acres of agricultural land (guide price - €250,000/ €16,000 per acre). The entire holding including the house and 18.9 acres of land is at a guide price of €700,000.

The Victorian-era residence is described as being in reasonably good condition and offers approximately 230m2 of living space, with an additional detached garage, walled garden and orchard. The property is accessed via a mature tree-lined avenue and accommodation includes 3 reception rooms, 4 bedrooms, a chapel/prayer room, bathroom, kitchen and utility room/storage.

According to the selling agents, there are currently offers on all lots, coming from a mixture of farming and residential interests.