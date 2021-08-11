Marts Report: The strong trade continues for quality cattle

Latest prices from Kanturk, Ennis, Dungarvan and Kilmallock
Marts Report: The strong trade continues for quality cattle

The Supreme Champion Animal at Kanturk Mart's Weanling Show and Sale was this Belgian Blue Bull weighing 520kg and sold for €1,500. Picture: Denis Lehane.

Wed, 11 Aug, 2021 - 22:18
Denis Lehane

Kanturk mart held its first Autumn Born Weanling Show and Sale of the season and it was a resounding success.

Mart manager Seamus O'Keeffe gave us the following report.

"We had a great day at Kanturk Mart on Tuesday with people in great form after the weekend, especially Cork and Limerick people having great banter about the Hurling Final.

"But back to the Mart. We had a big sale on Tuesday with 620 animals on offer.

"A great demand was evident for all cattle. We had 70 customers ringside and a further 42 online.

"We held our Autumn Born Weanling Show and Sale in conjunction with Boherbue Co-Op Creameries with some fantastic animals on show. Supreme Champion went to a smashing Belgian Blue bull owned by Thomas Murphy, Rockchapel. The bull weighed 520kg and made €1500.

The Reserve Champion, a Charolais bull owned by Sean Lynch, Clondrohid, weighed 585kg and sold for €1390.

Kanturk

Tuesday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

1

BB

bull

520kg

1500

1

Ch

bull

620kg

1475

1

Ch

bull

585kg

1390

1

Lm

bull

565kg

1380

1

PT

bull

545kg

1260

1

BB

heifer

335kg

1160

1

Ch

heifer

365kg

960

And staying with weanlings, Geraldine Walsh of Clare Co-Op Marts had a report for us on Tuesday's weanling and suckler sale at Ennis mart.

"We had a nice sized sale with just over 300 on offer.

"The trade could only be described as very good.

"A small entry of calves met a serious trade and topped out at €700 for a three and a half month old Limousin bull calf.

"A nice entry of sucklers met a brisk trade, pairs climbed to €2,050 and in calf stock made to €1950."

And after last Thursday's sale of cows, heifers and aged bulls at Ennis Mart Geraldine Walsh reported, "We had just over 200 heifers and 140 cows on offer and almost 50 aged bulls on offer.

"The trade holding very solid all-round and the bulls met a great demand despite such a large entry and they averaged €1.87/kg."

Ennis Mart

Tuesday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

1

Lm

bull

225kg

810

1

Lm

bull

270kg

900

2

Ch

bull

395kg

1210

2

BB

bulls

440kg

1300

1

Lm

heifer

290kg

1060

5

Ch

heifers

265kg

880

6

Ba

heifers

350kg

990

Dungarvan Mart manager Jonathan O’Sullivan had the following report for us after Monday's cattle sale, "The trade bit steadier for lighter cattle, more normal for this time of year.

"But that said, a very good trade still for quality cattle with some great prices being paid."

Dungarvan

Monday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

3

BB

steers

325kg

880

8

AA

steers

333kg

700

3

Fr

steers

536kg

1040

4

AA

heifers

478kg

1000

7

Lm

heifers

347kg

770

1

Sim

cow

715kg

1270

1

Fr

cow

755kg

1330

The trade for cattle continues at be brisk at Limerick's Kilmallock mart. This week the mart reported "The strong prices for cattle are still being paid."

An example here in the dairy ring was €1700 paid out for a 3-year-old calved cow.

750 stock were on offer at Kilmallock on Monday last with 144 buyers doing business. Bullocks sold for up to €1580 a head or €2.31 per kg, for heavy lots.

Lighter store bullocks made up to €1470 a head or €2.65 per kg.

100 dry cows sold for up to €1380 a head or €2.02 per kg. Heifers made up to €1480 a head or €2.67 per kg. Heavy bulls sold for up to €1060 a head or €2.15 per kg.

Kilmallock

Monday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

5

AA

steers

251kg

580

1

Lim

steer

540kg

1080

3

AA

steers

483kg

950

3

Fr

steers

515kg

920

5

Hr

steers

457kg

900

3

Lim

steers

420kg

900

4

Fr

steers

506kg

900

More in this section

Public consultation on Ireland’s draft Nitrates Action Programme launched Public consultation on Ireland’s draft Nitrates Action Programme launched
New climate report highlights need to drastically reduce methane emissions New climate report highlights need to drastically reduce methane emissions
The rise of the burger to the top of the charts  The rise of the burger to the top of the charts 
mart reports
Marts Report: The strong trade continues for quality cattle

IFA hosts British ambassador at Co Meath farm

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices