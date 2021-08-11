Marts Report: The strong trade continues for quality cattle

Kanturk mart held its first Autumn Born Weanling Show and Sale of the season and it was a resounding success.

Mart manager Seamus O'Keeffe gave us the following report.

"We had a great day at Kanturk Mart on Tuesday with people in great form after the weekend, especially Cork and Limerick people having great banter about the Hurling Final.

"But back to the Mart. We had a big sale on Tuesday with 620 animals on offer.

"A great demand was evident for all cattle. We had 70 customers ringside and a further 42 online.

"We held our Autumn Born Weanling Show and Sale in conjunction with Boherbue Co-Op Creameries with some fantastic animals on show. Supreme Champion went to a smashing Belgian Blue bull owned by Thomas Murphy, Rockchapel. The bull weighed 520kg and made €1500.

The Reserve Champion, a Charolais bull owned by Sean Lynch, Clondrohid, weighed 585kg and sold for €1390.

Kanturk Tuesday No Breed Sex Weight € 1 BB bull 520kg 1500 1 Ch bull 620kg 1475 1 Ch bull 585kg 1390 1 Lm bull 565kg 1380 1 PT bull 545kg 1260 1 BB heifer 335kg 1160 1 Ch heifer 365kg 960

And staying with weanlings, Geraldine Walsh of Clare Co-Op Marts had a report for us on Tuesday's weanling and suckler sale at Ennis mart.

"We had a nice sized sale with just over 300 on offer.

"The trade could only be described as very good.

"A small entry of calves met a serious trade and topped out at €700 for a three and a half month old Limousin bull calf.

"A nice entry of sucklers met a brisk trade, pairs climbed to €2,050 and in calf stock made to €1950."

And after last Thursday's sale of cows, heifers and aged bulls at Ennis Mart Geraldine Walsh reported, "We had just over 200 heifers and 140 cows on offer and almost 50 aged bulls on offer.

"The trade holding very solid all-round and the bulls met a great demand despite such a large entry and they averaged €1.87/kg."

Ennis Mart Tuesday No Breed Sex Weight € 1 Lm bull 225kg 810 1 Lm bull 270kg 900 2 Ch bull 395kg 1210 2 BB bulls 440kg 1300 1 Lm heifer 290kg 1060 5 Ch heifers 265kg 880 6 Ba heifers 350kg 990

Dungarvan Mart manager Jonathan O’Sullivan had the following report for us after Monday's cattle sale, "The trade bit steadier for lighter cattle, more normal for this time of year.

"But that said, a very good trade still for quality cattle with some great prices being paid."

Dungarvan Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 3 BB steers 325kg 880 8 AA steers 333kg 700 3 Fr steers 536kg 1040 4 AA heifers 478kg 1000 7 Lm heifers 347kg 770 1 Sim cow 715kg 1270 1 Fr cow 755kg 1330

The trade for cattle continues at be brisk at Limerick's Kilmallock mart. This week the mart reported "The strong prices for cattle are still being paid."

An example here in the dairy ring was €1700 paid out for a 3-year-old calved cow.

750 stock were on offer at Kilmallock on Monday last with 144 buyers doing business. Bullocks sold for up to €1580 a head or €2.31 per kg, for heavy lots.

Lighter store bullocks made up to €1470 a head or €2.65 per kg.

100 dry cows sold for up to €1380 a head or €2.02 per kg. Heifers made up to €1480 a head or €2.67 per kg. Heavy bulls sold for up to €1060 a head or €2.15 per kg.