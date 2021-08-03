Vision for agri food sector revealed as 'Food Vision 2030' launched by government

‘Food Vision 2030 – A World Leader in Sustainable Food Systems’, the innovative roadmap for the agri-food sector which aims to increase agri-food exports from €14bn to €21bn by 2030 and enhance Ireland’s position as global leader in safe, sustainable agri-food exports, has been launched by the Government.

The vision of Food Vision 2030 is that Ireland will become a world leader in sustainable food systems over the next decade delivering benefits for the sector, for Irish society and the environment.

It has been developed by a cross-sectoral committee of agri-food stakeholders and envisages a pathway to a position of world leadership based on progressing the three pillars of sustainability: economic, environmental and social.

It has four targets:

A climate-smart, environmentally sustainable agri-food sector;

Viable and resilient primary producers, with enhanced wellbeing;

Food that is safe, nutritious and appealing, trusted and valued at home and abroad;

An innovative, competitive and resilient sector, driven by technology and talent.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue will oversee the monitoring and implementation process for Food Vision 2030 with farm and fisher incomes central to the Minister’s ambition for the strategy.

Significant opportunity

“The Committee, led by Tom Arnold, has produced a strategy that is balanced and credible, which identifies a significant opportunity for Ireland in moving to a position of world leadership in sustainable food systems,” he added.

“I welcome the focus on ensuring that farmers, fishers and food producers are competitive and productive, with enhanced well-being and economic sustainability.

“The incomes of our producers are central and critical to the success of Food Vision 2030 as they are the bedrock of our world-class agri-food sector.

“The strategy recognises the crucial role the sector has and will continue to play in rural and coastal communities, and in achieving balanced regional development for the country as a whole.

“Ireland is the sustainable food capital of the world and the strategy underlines the important linkages between food and health and nutrition, and the fundamental importance of food safety and quality in achieving a premium position in key markets.

“Our farmers, fishers and food producers are critical to the success of this strategy in the same way they are leading the charge in meeting our climate change ambitions.”

Main driver

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin added: “Agriculture, food and the marine is our largest indigenous sector, is engrained in the fabric of Irish society, and is one of the main drivers of our economy, especially in rural and coastal areas.

“The vision of being a world leader in Sustainable Food Systems acknowledges the challenges the sector faces, not least environmentally, but crucially it also charts a pathway for the future.

“We accept the challenge put to the Government, to work with the sector in ensuring its future sustainability, economic, environmental and social, and in realising the inherent opportunities that presents”.