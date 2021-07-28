Marts Report: Angus selling better than Charolais

Latest mart prices from Skibbereen, Kanturk, Dungarvan, Kilmallock and Ennis
This Friesian cow weighted 795kg and sold for €1,190 at Kanturk Mart on Tuesday.

Wed, 28 Jul, 2021 - 08:47
Denis Lehane

The Angus is selling better than the Charolais in the marts at the moment. Just to give an example, in Skibbereen mart on Friday, two Aberdeen Angus steers weighing 640kg made €1,510. Another two lighter lads weighing 462kg made €1,230.

And while the Certified Angus Scheme, whereby a seller gets a bonus payment at the factory is a factor, you have to wonder does it really warrant the high prices being paid for Angus cattle at the marts.

A Belgian Blue cow weighing 850kg sold for €1,800 at last Tuesday's Kanturk Mart.

Whatever the reason, Angus cattle are in demand and are flying higher than Jeff Bezos was in his new Shepard rocket. The only difference being, the Angus doesn't look like it's in any hurry to come back down to earth any time soon. The Angus is pricy at the moment and difficult to purchase.

In Skibbereen on Friday dry cows sold from €105 to €875 with the kilo. Weanling bulls made from €340 to €695 with their weight.

Hereford and Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold from €305 to €870 with the kilo.

Heifers in Skibbereen made from €315 to €890 with their weight. While continental bullocks sold from €350 to €895 with the kilo.

Skibbereen

Friday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

1

Lm

steer

585kg

1480

1

Ch

steer

520kg

1330

2

Hr

steers

700kg

1560

2

Ch

heifers

570kg

1460

2

Ch

heifers

422kg

1010

1

Lm

cow

805kg

1680

1

Hr

cow

770kg

1490

Kanturk Mart next and the report to hand suggests that cattle there are flying high also.

Kanturk mart manager Seamus O'Keeffe gave us this report.

"We had a great sale again on Tuesday with almost 500 animals on offer. The trade is flying and prices are still strong with calves and dry cows fetching excellent prices on Tuesday.

"We had full clearance and could have done with more cattle to meet the demand."

Kanturk

Tuesday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

1

AA

steer

657kg

1460

1

Hr

steer

620kg

1330

1

Hr

heifer

570kg

1210

1

AA

heifer

555kg

1200

1

AA

heifer

470kg

1020

1

BB

cow

850kg

1800

1

Fr

cow

880kg

1520

Dungarvan mart manager Jonathan O Sullivan had this report for us following Monday's cattle sale. "The trade is holding steady with strong farmer demand for cattle. The dry cow trade is still strong also."

Dungarvan

Monday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

9

Ch

steers

565kg

1380

6

AA

steers

490kg

1100

3

Fr

steers

453kg

890

3

AA

heifers

465kg

1040

4

Lm

heifers

398kg

910

1

Ch

heifer

360kg

1

Sim

cow

650kg

1110

Bullocks sell for up to €2.89 per kg at Kilmallock.

Very strong prices were the order of the day at Kilmallock mart on Monday with the mart reporting that, "a vibrant trade continues to attract large numbers of stock at the mart."

750 cattle were on offer in Kilmallock. This number included 54 pens of bullocks.

129 buyers did business with a lot of online activity. Bullocks sold for up to €1930 a head or €2.47 per kg, for heavier lots. Lighter store bullocks made up to €1210 a head or €2.89 per kg.

Dry cows sold for up to €1430 a head or €2.17 per kg. Heifers made up to €1400 a head or €2.70 per kg. A small entry of dairy stock sold for €1400 to €1480. Factory bulls made up to €1670 a head or €1.92 per kg.

Runners sold for up to €610 (paid for a February born Limousin bull). Young calves made up to €400 a head. Sucklers sold for up to €1210 (paid for a 6-year-old Aberdeen Angus and her Hereford bull calf).

On this Saturday July 31st, a sale of 20 Pedigree Friesian in calf heifers, 24 Pedigree Autumn spring born Friesian heifer calves and 1 bull will take place, beginning at 12 noon at Kilmallock Mart.

Kilmallock

Monday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

4

AA

steers

381kg

850

4

Hr

steers

373kg

810

2

Lim

steers

315kg

730

4

Hr

steers

321kg

710

1

AA

cow

445kg

700

1

Hr

cow

645kg

1120

1

Fr

cow

550kg

1040

Ann Keane of Clare Co-Op mart reported "A fine size sale for bullocks at Ennis mart on Thursday. We had 465 bullocks on offer.

"A good mix of stores and beef on Thursday with some very fancy prices for the top lots in each category. Bullocks over 700 kg hit a high of €2.70/kg and in the 600kg to 700kg weight range €2.82/kg was reached. In the 500kg to 600kg range €2.94/kg was the peak.

"Heavy bullocks reached €1,385 over their weight."

And commenting on Friday's sale of cows and heifers at Ennis Mart Geraldine Walsh reported, "We had good numbers on offer again, with 170 cull cows, 30 aged bulls and 260 heifers on offer.

"Some very good beef cows on offer on Friday and these made to €2.42/kg or up to €1,300 over their weight. "Heifers held a very solid trade also, despite an increase in numbers. Aged bulls averaged €1.91/kg."

Ennis

Thursday/Friday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

3

Ch

steers

557kg

1640

3

Lm

steers

645kg

1820

1

Ch

heifer

645kg

1740

1

Ch

heifer

640kg

1640

1

Hr

heifer

590kg

1330

1

Ch

cow

985kg

2310

1

AA

cow

885kg

1500

mart reports
Marts Report: Angus selling better than Charolais

Agri fatality rates eight times higher than other Irish industries

