There are over 900,000 cows recorded year to date
Milk recording 22% increase a welcome upward trend

Data from the ICBF indicates that the best progress in uptake of milk recording compared to last year was achieved by Tipperary Co-op. File Picture. 

Sun, 18 Jul, 2021 - 13:00
Stephen Cadogan

Levels of milk recording are up by more than 22%, compared to the first half of 2020, according to The Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF).

This year, there are over 900,000 cows recorded year to date, compared with just over 740,000 for the same period last year.

It’s a welcome upward trend, following no increase in milk recording in 2020, compared to 2019.

Data from the ICBF indicates that the best progress in uptake of milk recording compared to last year was achieved by Tipperary Co-op, of the three organisations that provide milk recording services in Ireland.

The co-op has seen a 56.7% increase in recording, compared to 17.7% at Munster Bovine, and 27.5% at Progressive Genetics.

Of the 906,202 cows recorded in 2021, Munster Bovine recorded 511,416; Progressive Genetics recorded 374,346; and Tipperary Co-op recorded 20,440 (up from 13,048).

The rise in milk recording can be partly attributed to the move towards selective dry cow treatment to address antibiotic resistance concerns, for which recording is a key requirement.

There are also animal health, herd management (including cow fertility), and environmental advantages for milk recording.

A 90% increase in milk recording by 2030 is the national agri-food strategy aim.

