Glanbia farmers set to reduce carbon intensity on their farms by 30%

Glanbia Ireland farmers have committed to a 30% reduction in carbon intensity by 2030 while the co-op plans a 30% absolute reduction from its processing sites.

The ambitious targets are laid out in a comprehensive sustainability strategy launched on Tuesday entitled ‘Living Proof’.

The company has also signed up to the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) in an effort to show its clear and unambiguous commitment to reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by implementing the best science and technology.

The strategy was reached following 12 months of intensive planning and Glanbia Ireland has committed to working with their dairy farmers to reduce carbon intensity from milk production.

The co-op and its over 2,000 employees will continue to prioritise actions in air and water quality, animal health and welfare, biodiversity, packaging, production and other areas.

Meanwhile, Glanbia’s overall ambition is to reach Net Zero Carbon by no later than 2050, in line with the Government’s commitment in the Climate Action and Low Carbon Development Bill.

The ‘Living Proof’ strategy sets out clear targets to 2030 and beyond for each of five key priority areas, including carbon reduction; regenerative agriculture; natural nutrition, the circular economy; and growing together.

It contains long-term, science-based targets, goals and promises, including achieving carbon neutral status for six of its main production sites.

The sustainability strategy also focuses on soil health and nutrition; further improving the nutritional quality of its product portfolio as well as reducing and recycling packaging and limiting waste.

Promoting diversity and inclusion in a fair, safe and progressive working environment is also laid out in the strategy.

Targets

Specific targets by the company include 100% recyclable, reusable, compostable packaging by 2025; 100% compliance with the GI Nutritional Standards by 2025; responsible sourcing of 100% of inputs for food by 2030; and a 50:50 female/male representation in leadership roles to be achieved by 2030.

“Irish farmers are among the best in the world and are showing their determination to adapt to the requirement for science-based climate action,” Glanbia Ireland CEO Jim Bergin said.

“Farm families are proud custodians of the rural environment, and we will support our farmers in addressing challenges and building on Ireland’s great natural credentials.

“Farmers have proven their willingness to adapt and change many times.”

Global

Chairman, John Murphy, added: “From humble beginnings in the cooperative movement, Glanbia Ireland has become a global name in food and nutrition.

“We work closely with our 6,000 farm family suppliers and pride ourselves in ensuring that producing exceptional quality food and ingredients is at the heart of everything we do.

“This sustainability strategy will be central to maintaining Glanbia’s competitive edge in a post-Brexit landscape and places our company and our farmers at the cutting edge of sustainable farming.”