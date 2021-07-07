73 acre residential farm near Killarney up for public auction

A farm with 'hope value' 
73 acre residential farm near Killarney up for public auction

The sale for the Killarney holding will take place at the Great Southern Hotel on August 4 next. File Picture. 

Wed, 07 Jul, 2021 - 14:00
Conor Power

A 73-acre residential holding at Coolcorcoran, Killarney that was first featured in these pages last October has just come back on the market with a firm date for its sale by public auction.

The date is August 4 next and the venue is the Great Southern Hotel in Killarney where the much-anticipated auction will take place.

It will mark a welcome return to indoor public auctions, according to the Killarney-based selling agent Tom Spillane:

“We’re now officially going to the market,” says Tom.

“This is a 72.8-acre farm on the outskirts of Killarney on the main road to Tralee (N22) and also accessible from another smaller public road.” 

The executor-sale property enjoys some 800m of road frontage and was the site of the old Killarney racecourse.

The 72.8-acre farm is on the outskirts of Killarney along the main road to Tralee (N22). File Picture. 
The 72.8-acre farm is on the outskirts of Killarney along the main road to Tralee (N22). File Picture. 

“It’s a farm with ‘hope value’ we’re selling,” says Tom of the property which is very close to Killarney and has obvious long-term commercial potential, without being in a zoned area.

“The land is exceptional,” says Tom.

“About 50 acres of it is very good and there’s a house in need of renovation on it. There are about 22 acres of poorer ground that needs to be reclaimed.” 

This is a very rare large land bank on the northern end of Killarney and it’s worth noting that one of the routes under consideration for a new Farranfore-Killarney bypass road would run through the farm.

“We would look upon that as a positive,” says Tom, “for the next owner negotiating going forward with the Council if they picked that route…it’s just one of many.” 

There is a farmhouse in need of repair on the property and the price guide is “north of €750,000 (€10,300/acre).”

Read More

Renewed effort to protect the environment and its rich natural heritage 

More in this section

ICOS marks International Day of Co-operatives 2021 ICOS marks International Day of Co-operatives 2021
AgriTech SAT [SEED] Summit to take place on Thursday  AgriTech SAT [SEED] Summit to take place on Thursday 
Agri ministers visit Devenish Research Farm  Agri ministers visit Devenish Research Farm 
73 acre residential farm near Killarney up for public auction

Highest work-related deaths in 2020 were in agriculture

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices