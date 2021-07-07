73 acre residential farm near Killarney up for public auction

A 73-acre residential holding at Coolcorcoran, Killarney that was first featured in these pages last October has just come back on the market with a firm date for its sale by public auction.

The date is August 4 next and the venue is the Great Southern Hotel in Killarney where the much-anticipated auction will take place.

It will mark a welcome return to indoor public auctions, according to the Killarney-based selling agent Tom Spillane:

“We’re now officially going to the market,” says Tom.

“This is a 72.8-acre farm on the outskirts of Killarney on the main road to Tralee (N22) and also accessible from another smaller public road.”

The executor-sale property enjoys some 800m of road frontage and was the site of the old Killarney racecourse.

The 72.8-acre farm is on the outskirts of Killarney along the main road to Tralee (N22). File Picture.

“It’s a farm with ‘hope value’ we’re selling,” says Tom of the property which is very close to Killarney and has obvious long-term commercial potential, without being in a zoned area.

“The land is exceptional,” says Tom.

“About 50 acres of it is very good and there’s a house in need of renovation on it. There are about 22 acres of poorer ground that needs to be reclaimed.”

This is a very rare large land bank on the northern end of Killarney and it’s worth noting that one of the routes under consideration for a new Farranfore-Killarney bypass road would run through the farm.

“We would look upon that as a positive,” says Tom, “for the next owner negotiating going forward with the Council if they picked that route…it’s just one of many.”

There is a farmhouse in need of repair on the property and the price guide is “north of €750,000 (€10,300/acre).”