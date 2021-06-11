Horticulture safety guidelines issued for seasonal workers

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has published new guidance on Safety for Seasonal Workers in Horticulture.

The guidelines will help employers and employees identify hazards in horticultural workplaces and reduce the associated risks.

A recent CSO labour force survey found that 75% of employees working in horticulture in Ireland were non-Irish nationals.

To cater for this large section of the horticultural workforce, the HSA has provided this guide in over 10 languages.

The guidance highlights the main hazards for horticultural workers including untrained or unauthorised drivers; poorly maintained tractors, vehicles and machinery; incorrect manual handling techniques; unsafe work at heights; and slips, trips and falls.

"Seasonal workers in horticulture face many risks such as working around tractors, trailers and machinery or working with chemicals and pesticides," Minister for State Damien English said.

"I would encourage employers in this sector to avail of the guidance and to provide it to all their workers."

Risks

Mark Cullen, Assistant Chief Executive at the Health and Safety Authority said their aim is to ensure that all workers in horticulture have a clear understanding of the risks in their workplace and the actions required to avoid workplace injury and ill health.

"The reduction of workplace injuries and fatalities in all sectors remains our priority and the Authority will continue to work with employers and employees on preventative measures.

"These guidelines will not only serve as a useful resource for those non-Irish national employees but also to all working in the industry.”