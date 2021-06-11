Horticulture safety guidelines issued for seasonal workers

'A useful resource' 
Horticulture safety guidelines issued for seasonal workers

The HSA has published new guidelines aimed at seasonal workers in the horticulture sector. File Picture. 

Fri, 11 Jun, 2021 - 11:00

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has published new guidance on Safety for Seasonal Workers in Horticulture. 

The guidelines will help employers and employees identify hazards in horticultural workplaces and reduce the associated risks.

A recent CSO labour force survey found that 75% of employees working in horticulture in Ireland were non-Irish nationals.

To cater for this large section of the horticultural workforce, the HSA has provided this guide in over 10 languages.

The guidance highlights the main hazards for horticultural workers including untrained or unauthorised drivers; poorly maintained tractors, vehicles and machinery; incorrect manual handling techniques; unsafe work at heights; and slips, trips and falls.

"Seasonal workers in horticulture face many risks such as working around tractors, trailers and machinery or working with chemicals and pesticides," Minister for State Damien English said. 

"I would encourage employers in this sector to avail of the guidance and to provide it to all their workers."

Risks

Mark Cullen, Assistant Chief Executive at the Health and Safety Authority said their aim is to ensure that all workers in horticulture have a clear understanding of the risks in their workplace and the actions required to avoid workplace injury and ill health. 

"The reduction of workplace injuries and fatalities in all sectors remains our priority and the Authority will continue to work with employers and employees on preventative measures. 

"These guidelines will not only serve as a useful resource for those non-Irish national employees but also to all working in the industry.”

Read More

Concerns around height of silage pits emerge

More in this section

Sick pay for farm workers under new scheme  Sick pay for farm workers under new scheme 
Old man suffering from knee pain Farmers living with osteoarthritis asked to share their story
Carbery launches MSc in Co-operatives, Agri-Food and Sustainable Development, at UCC Carbery launches MSc in Co-operatives, Agri-Food and Sustainable Development, at UCC
Horticulture safety guidelines issued for seasonal workers

Farmers take to the streets to highlight CAP and Climate Bill plight

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices