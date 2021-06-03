€10m Soil Sampling and Analysis programme launched by department

A €10m pilot Soil Sampling and Analysis programme has been launched by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

The initiative is aimed at putting soil carbon, soil health, and fertility at the very centre of the country’s future agricultural model.

“Our farmers know that a healthy soil is the basis for all farming be it livestock, tillage or horticulture,” said Minister Charlie McConalogue.

“Detailed knowledge about soils on our farms will increase economic and environmental sustainability and I am pleased to announce my department’s support for the Pilot Soil Sampling and Analysis Programme to establish national baseline information on soils across Irish farms.”

Sustainability

The Minister went on to say that soils will play an important role in meeting Ireland’s water, air, climate and biodiversity targets within CAP and in the Green Deal.

He added the sampling programme will also provide farmers with “critical information” to make farm management decisions from improving nutrient use efficiency to carbon levels in soils.

“Advisors will be up-skilled to assist farmers in translating the results of the programme into meaningful guidance for farmers,” continued Minister McConalogue.

“In this way, the pilot programme will realise the potential of managing soils on Irish farms.

“In addition to soil fertility and soil pathogen assessment, the programme will measure baseline soil carbon levels which will guide future actions to support carbon farming.

“It will also provide the basis for the next generation of soil-specific nutrient management advice and underpin targeted fertiliser and organic manure applications - right nutrient type, right application rate, right time and right place - across all farming systems in Ireland.”