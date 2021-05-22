Should you avail of that Captial Gains Tax relief dating from the downturn?

I find it hard to believe we are more than a decade on from the post-2008 economic downturn, a time when major tax incentives were brought in to shore up property prices and create demand for houses.

Given where we are now, with house prices off the Richter scale, it seems illogical that house prices could need any support.

However, back in that recession, low house prices posed a risk of contagion, because homeowners realising they were in negative equity might stop making mortgage repayments.

Spurring on demand then was also designed to pump liquidity into the system, allow a shift in housing stock, which in turn would mean developers would get paid, and they in turn would pay creditors and financial institutions.

Whether those benefits materialised in reality or not is a question for another day.

But one of the actions taken by government at the time was the introduction of an exemption from capital gains tax for property acquired between December 7, 2011 and December 31, 2014.

The relief was initially designed as an exemption based on a minimum seven year holding period, with a tapering off of relief for each year a property was held over the seven-year period.

The logic of the tax relief worked as follows.

A person who bought a property in 2012 could therefore sell such a property in 2019 entirely free from capital gains tax.

If that person retained ownership until 2020 (that is, for eight years rather than seven), then seven eighths of the gain would be exempted, and only one eighth of the gain liable to capital gains tax.

Were the person to retain ownership until 2021, two ninths of the gain would be liable to capital gains tax.

The relief applies to property, meaning land or buildings, located here in Ireland or in any European Economic Area (EEA) state.

The relief was augmented along the way, to reduce the holding period from seven years to four years.

Thanks to that change in the holding period, the relief now applies in full for property sold in the period from four years to seven years after purchase.

Given the intervening period from when the relief was active, all property bought between December 7, 2011, and December 31, 2014, is now eligible for relief, albeit the property bought at the earlier side of that timeframe is now partially liable to capital gains tax.

As the years go on, more and more of any underlying gain on such a property will be liable to capital gains tax, as the relief is diluted.

Property owners who bought within these two dates of December 7, 2011, and December 31, 2014, would do well to consider what is the likely capital gains tax payable, should they dispose of their property now?

How much capital gains tax would be payable should they defer selling for a year?

Is it worthwhile considering transferring such property to children, as part of an overall succession plan, while the capital gains tax cost is low?

Apart from the four/seven year exemption from capital gains tax, homeowners who used their property as their principal private residence throughout their period of ownership can avail of a separate relief from capital gains tax.

As always, each person should obtain tax advice relevant to their own circumstances.