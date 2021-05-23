59 acre residential farm near Mallow already under offer

Located close to the busy North Cork market town of Mallow, a 59-acre residential holding is new to the market.

“There’s good interest in it at present,” says Mary O’Callaghan of Mallow-based selling agents SOC Property, “and there’s even interest in breaking it into lots but the desired option is to sell it in one lot if we can.”

The layout of the farm certainly doesn’t lend itself to sub-division and the land would appear to be of good quality, with strong potential.

“In terms of quality, the best way to describe it is as grazing/silage ground,” says Mary.

“It’s all in grass at the moment and there are cuts of silage being taken off it.”

The convenience of the farm’s location in the townland of Dromsligo is another important factor in its attractiveness, being 3km to the northwest of Mallow, close to the local hospital.

“The location is very important,” says Mary, “as it’s just literally outside of Mallow, just beyond where the turn-off is for Mallow Hospital…and very accessible to the N20 (Cork-Limerick main road).”

“It’s an executor sale,” says Mary.

“The gentleman who owned it passed away a number of years ago and his family are selling it now.”

There is a two-storey traditional style farmhouse on the farm.

The structure appears to be sound, with refurbishment required on the inside in order to bring it up to modern standards.

“With a bit of refurbishment work, you could get it to a very good standard of accommodation,” Mary said of the house, which is located in a private situation in the middle of the holding and accessed via a driveway from the public road.

"There’s a good collection of outbuildings around the farmyard and the farm enjoys a good degree of road frontage, with a long stretch of public roadway forming its western boundary."

The price guide of €650,000 (€11k/acre) is a reasonable one for what’s on offer in this part of North Cork and the agents confirm that bidding on the farm has already begun.