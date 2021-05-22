'Top class' 20 acre Golden Vale parcel arrives onto the market in Tipperary 

Good quality land – whether in small or large parcels – will always attract interest.

The best quality land will attract a premium level of interest, by and large; something that often results in a premium price level.

A 20-acre non-residential parcel located near the village of Bansha in Co Tipperary looks to be such a property, with its smaller size making it likely to attract a wide spread of clients.

According to the selling agents – Tipperary-based Matthew Ryan & Son – this is an opportunity for someone to acquire some of the best land on the market right now.

“This is top class Golden Vale land,” says selling agent Matt Ryan.

“It’s just off the N24 and within half a kilometre of the village, so it’s literally just on the outskirts of Bansha.”

The proximity to the village may elicit some interest from non-farmers too, with the possibility of getting planning permission to build a house on it at some future date.

“It’s possible,” says Matt. “If one came in off the road, there’s the potential for that, with the views that are there.

"It could be an option.”

However, there’s no doubt that the real and far more immediate potential of this holding lies in its agricultural value, which is at the highest level.

Various investors will also be interested in such a prospect, with letting values remaining very strong.

There are no entitlements going with the property, which has its own water supply.

With a reasonable price expectation in the region of €12,000/acre, the farm is being sold by private treaty, with offers being accepted up to 3pm on Wednesday, June 9, next.

